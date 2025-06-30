The 2025 NBA free agency period doesn’t officially begin until Monday, but several teams have already agreed in principle to new contracts with their own free agents as permitted by the league’s CBA. But as of Sunday evening, a surprising name hit the free agent market. The Portland Trail Blazers agreed to a contract buyout with Deandre Ayton, as per Shams Charania of ESPN, and he immediately becomes the top center on the market, and one the Los Angeles Lakers would be wise to pursue in free agency.

The Lakers’ need for frontcourt depth is well-chronicled, and it’s reportedly caused potential trade partners to play hardball with the Lakers given their precarious situation.

In the months after the Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs, the usual suspects popped up in terms of trade targets. Walker Kessler, Robert Williams III, Daniel Gafford, Nicolas Claxton, among others. With not much to spend in terms of cap room, and a uninspiring free agent market, a trade always seemed the likely avenue for the team to acquire a starting center.

But with the Blazers shocking move, the Lakers have an opportunity to grab a starting caliber center without having to give anything up. They have the taxpayer mid-level exception worth around $5.7 million at their disposal, and Ayton should be the top target without question.

Lakers should purse Deandre Ayton in free agency

Prior to Sunday, the Lakers most likely would have sued the TMLE on a backup center. Names that had been floated around were Brook Lopez and Clint Capela. But those names need to be tabled for the moment with all-in pursuit of Ayton.

Ayton’s career hasn’t quite gone as expected after the Phoenix Suns made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Following a top-three finish in the 2019 Rookie of the Year race, his career has sort of been underwhelming so to speak. His availability has played a role in that, with him only playing an average 55 games per year over the past four seasons.

But there’s no question that Ayton has proven that he is a gifted scorer in the NBA. He holds career averages of 16.4 points and 59 percent shooting across his seven seasons. He is a strong presence on the glass, averaging double digits in rebounding every season of his career.

Ayton is mobile and a lob threat, something that is a requirement playing alongside Luka Doncic. And perhaps one factor that could potentially give the Lakers a leg up in pursuing him? Ayton and Doncic share the same agent in Bill Duffy.

With the exception of seven games during his first two seasons, Ayton has been a starting center. The Lakers front office was officially put on the clock following comments made by LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul amid James opting into his contract for next season.

The Lakers will certainly have competition from other teams should they enter the race to sign Ayton. His talent is undeniable. But the Lakers offer him a situation much to his advantage. One, he gets a prime opportunity to boost his stock again with plenty of minutes available at center. Two, he gets to play alongside perhaps the absolute best running mate for a big man in Doncic. And three, the Lakers need to be in win-now mode as laid out by James and Paul.

Playing on a winning team making a big impact is exactly what Ayton needs. And the Lakers are certainly in need of his talent.