After a double-digit victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3, the Milwaukee Bucks came into Sunday's Game 4 eager to even the series with another win. However, their plans were quickly derailed when star point guard Damian Lillard went down with a lower leg injury just six minutes into the game and was ruled out for the rest of Game 4.

Milwaukee fought hard in Lillard's absence but couldn't keep up, as Indiana cruised to a 129-103 win and grabbed a 3-1 series lead.

Lillard’s injury occurred during just his third game back after recovering from a blood clot in his other leg, which sidelined him for the end of the regular season. He was diagnosed with deep-vein thrombosis in his right calf in mid-March, an issue many believed would end his season. It was the same condition San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama faced in his right shoulder. Lillard began taking blood thinners, which stabilized the clot.

The Bucks guard tallied two assists and two rebounds while missing both of his shot attempts before exiting Sunday’s game. The 34-year-old averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game this season, his second year with the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped up to keep the Bucks in the game, delivering 28 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists. Though he struggled with efficiency, shooting 9-of-20 from the field, he bore most of the offensive load after Lillard's injury.

Kevin Porter Jr. chipped in 23 points off the bench, while Bobby Portis added 14. However, no other Milwaukee player reached double figures. Kyle Kuzma continued to struggle, finishing with only three points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Fan reactions on the Bucks loss

Fans quickly turned to social media to voice their frustrations after the Game 4 loss:

“Thanks for wasting Giannis’ prime.” a Bucks fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Another took a jab at officiating, “Trade Giannis this summer and lets start the rebuild. Its clear the league will do anything to get him out. We will never be able to win with him again. I saw 9 plays that were blatant fouls refs overlooked. Then they called lesser contact on us the next play!”

Another expressed his fandom of Giannis Antetokounmpo, “When giannis leaves im going with him this team sucks.”

Eight Pacers players scored at least 12 points, with every starter contributing. Myles Turner led the team with 23 points, while Andrew Nembhard added 20. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 17 points and 15 assists, recording his fourth consecutive double-double.

The Bucks fell to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 playoffs, the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, and now face elimination against the Pacers in the first round of the 2024 playoffs.

Antetokounmpo has spent his entire career in Milwaukee and has repeatedly said he wants to retire with the Bucks. However, with another early playoff exit looming, could Antetokounmpo reconsider his future and eventually ask to leave?