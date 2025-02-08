TNT NBA reporter Jared Greenberg has retracted a report about new Lakers acquisition Mark Williams.

Williams was traded to the Lakers prior to the NBA Trade Deadline on Wednesday in a move meant to bolster their size, interior defense, and a vertical lob threat for newly acquired star Luka Doncic. In return, the Hornets acquired Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, and a pick swap in 2030, per a report by Shams Charania.

Immediately once the trade was completed, news of Mark Williams and his injury history started to be revealed, as he's played 85 games in the three seasons after being drafted. Greenberg took to TNT's airwaves to report on concerns that the Hornets organization had about his future with his injury history.

“I was told there was some concern within the four walls of the Charlotte Hornets that Mark Williams has some issues with his body, including a bad back that has limited his playing time. He’s just coming off a foot injury. But that back injury has prevented him from being able to get in the weight room and add strength. That has really stunted his growth.”

But on Friday afternoon, Greenberg took to his X account to retract his story.

“Hey NBA world! I issued a report last night, from a reliable source, on Mark Williams being limited in the weight room due to an issue with his back. I've since found out that report was inaccurate – I have the highest of standards and apologize for any info that was disseminated incorrectly,” he posted.

Injuries aside, Williams could remain a key addition for the Lakers. This season, he’s averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks. The Lakers have lacked in size in the interior and, even before the acquisition of Luka Doncic, were looking to bolster their depth at center.