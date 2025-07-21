Amid Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James' potential retirement rumors after 2025-26, James reflected on the NBA's proverbial switch from the Big 3 era to what we see today. Instead of clammoring to create the next star-studded Big 3 of All-Stars to guide its team to a championship, NBA franchises prioritize depth over the top-heavy rosters of yesteryear. James can attest to this as being a part of one of the most successful superteams in the Miami Heat.

As one-third of the Heat's Big 3 alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, James led Miami to two championships (2012, 2013) between 2010 and 2014 before teaming up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love to form a new Big 3. James led the Cavs to the franchise's first championship in 2016 and spoke to playing in such an era before the NBA's significant shift, per Mind The Game podcast.

“I played in the era as well of the Big 3 era, but it's looking like now the game is starting to shift again to how can we create the most depth,” James said. “But also, how can we create the most energy life? How can we have the most shelf life out on the floor to be able to sustain an injury or sustain a run throughout the course of a game, where guys can come in and it's infectious all game long.”

While you can argue the champion Oklahoma City Thunder's Big 3 of MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren led their team to victory, the team wasn't complied in the same manner as the ones James played for. Before, teams would make moves that brought All-Stars together, whereas the Thunder built theirs organically through trading for Gilgeous-Alexander after his rookie season before drafting Williams and Holmgren.

You can say the same for the 2024 champion Boston Celtics, who drafted All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in back-to-back years before trading for key catalysts such as Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White.

Article Continues Below

LeBron James' rumored retirement tour ahead of Lakers season

LeBron James coaches Strive for Greatness during the Strive for Greatness and Mokan Elite basketball game at the fourth day of the Nike Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center
Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

After the Big 3 era, is Lakers All-Star LeBron James entering his final season? While some believe that announcement could be coming soon, NBA insider Chris Fedor relieved his take on James' potential retirement via his Wine and Gold podcast.

“I believe, based on everything that I know about LeBron James and all the conversations that I've had with people in his orbit, his general orbit, I believe that LeBron is going to make it known that he is going to retire before he retires,” said Fedor.

If so, that announcement would most likely happen before the 2025-26 campaign.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Lakers Shaquille O'Neal (left), Kobe Bryant (center) and Phil Jackson react during ceremony to unveil statue of former Los Angeles Lakers center O'Neal at Staples Center
Shaq reveals ‘close’ relationship with Lakers great Kobe Bryant’s momJosue Pavon ·
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) and forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) reach for a loose ball in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Lakers rumors: The much healthier key player who will ‘seem like an offseason addition’Colin Loughran ·
Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) smiles during a timeout in the first half again the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Lakers rumors: Fans will see a Marcus Smart body transformation in LAMalik Brown ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center.
Lakers rumors: Why ‘external fretting’ about Luka Doncic has ‘dissipated’Troy Finnegan ·
Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA rumors: Lakers beat out Suns for Marcus SmartRexwell Villas ·
Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) steals the ball away from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as center Christian Koloko (10) and guard Jordan Goodwin (30) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena with Lakers' Marcus Smart in the background and Lakers deal
Lakers part ways with ‘key rotation piece’ after Marcus Smart moveJosue Pavon ·