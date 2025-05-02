After the Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing elimination from the playoffs in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves, there will be discussion on the immediate future of star LeBron James. While the Lakers' star is expected to play at least another season, there could be conversations regarding taking a pay cut.

Coming off his 22nd season in the NBA, James is still a high-impact player at 40 years old, but with him and the contract of Luka Doncic, one would figure that Los Angeles wants a pay cut to have financial flexibility. However, per a report from Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, James is “not expected to consider the kind of pay cut” that he took last summer when $2.7 million was freed up.

“If James returns to the Lakers, though, league sources say he’s not expected to consider the kind of pay cut that was in play around this time a year ago,” The Athletic wrote. “Last summer, James took a discount of approximately $2.7 million to help the Lakers stay under the second apron and maintain roster flexibility.”

“James considered taking an even steeper pay cut to help the Lakers land an impact player in free agency, with James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Klay Thompson, and Jonas Valančiūnas on his list, league sources confirmed. The Lakers didn’t land any of them, and James instead signed for closer to his max.”

Lakers' LeBron James will have “high expectations for the roster”

In regards to what the team needs heading into the offseason, the Lakers' star in James would hint at needing another center or big man, which Anthony Davis expressed before being traded for Doncic. However, even the Los Angeles general manager would mention how James will “have high expectations for the roster” and the moves the front office makes in the summer.

“I think LeBron’s going to have high expectations for the roster,” Pelinka said Thursday via The Athletic. “And we’re going to do everything we can to meet those.”

After trading for a superstar in Doncic, the team was on the verge of acquiring a talented center in the Charlotte Hornets' Mark Williams, but it fell through due to a failed physical. Some could point to that being a turning point of the season in reflection, as the Lakers played a lot of centerless basketball, an aspect that James poked fun at after being eliminated.

“No comment. My guy, AD, said what he needed, and then he was gone the following week, so I got no comment,” James said via ClutchPoints. “I put that uniform on every night, I give everything I have, and that's all that matters.”

“No comment. My guy AD said what he needed, and then he was gone the following week.” LeBron James on the Lakers playing with no center since the Luka Doncic 👀

pic.twitter.com/Ph3Vt2LwNV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

At any rate, Los Angeles looks to improve after finishing with a 50-32 record, which put them third in the Western Conference.