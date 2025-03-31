The Los Angeles Lakers return home against the Houston Rockets on Monday following a four-game road trip, and LeBron James is listed on the team's injury report. James has been dealing with a groin injury, but he is listed as probable, as per the NBA's official injury report. Here's everything we know LeBron James' injury and his playing status for the Lakers' game against the Rockets.

LeBron James' injury status vs. Rockets

Given that LeBron James is listed as probable on the Lakers' injury report, it's probably safe to assume that he will be upgraded to available as it gets closer to the start time for the team's game against the Rockets. Things can obviously change between now and then, but James' availability probably isn't in doubt.

James' groin injury caused him to miss seven games during which the Lakers went 2-5. He has since returned to the lineup and the Lakers have gone 2-3 in that stretch.

James is in his 22nd season in the NBA, and has appeared in 63 games at just about 35 minutes per game. He's been averaging 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 51.1 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Lakers is likely going to remain on the team's injury report for the remainder of the regular season just as a precaution. They'll likely monitor his groin injury going into the final stretch of the season. When it comes to the question of James playing tonight against the Rockets, the answer is most likely yes.

Monday's game is a big matchup for both teams and it would help the Lakers to have their roster at full strength. Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning in the Western Conference standings with the Rockets currently occupying the second seed. The Lakers were once in the No. 2 spot a few weeks ago, but following an 0-4 road trip , the they've fallen to the No. 4 spot in the West.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has been clear about the team's goal to avoid the play-in and make the playoffs outright. As it stands, the Lakers are 45-29 and three and a half games behind the Rockets for the No. 2 seed. Counting Monday's game, the Lakers have two games remaining against the Rockets.

Lakers injury report

Aside from James, the only other player that appears on the Lakers' injury report is Maxi Kleber. Kleber has been ruled out as he has in every game since the Lakers acquired him in the Luka Doncic trade. The backup big man suffered a foot injury earlier this season with the Dallas Mavericks and has not played since Jan. 25.

However, there remained optimism that Kleber could make his Lakers debut before the season ends. The eight-year veteran would give the Lakers a decent backup center option who can space the floor with his three-point shooting.

Rockets injury report

As of publication, the Rockets had yet to submit their injury report for the game against the Lakers. The Rockets are coming off a 148-109 blowout win against the Phoenix Suns. Their game against the Lakers is the second night of a back-to-back.

But if the Rockets' injury report against the Suns, as per Derek Parker of Houston Rockets on SI, is similar to their injury report against the Lakers, then Tari Eason's status might be in doubt and Reed Sheppard is probably questionable. Eason is dealing with a leg injury while Sheppard is nursing a thumb injury.