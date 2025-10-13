For the longest of time, NBA teams in general were at a standstill as Giannis Antetokounmpo was said to be considering his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. While things have settled for the time being, Giannis has been reported to prefer a move to the New York Knicks first and foremost.

However, according to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the Knicks are not positioned as well as the Los Angeles Lakers to actually pull off a trade.

“Giannis has left the door cracked open, but we've since had the reporting that Giannis' preferred destination was the Knicks, not the Lakers. It's tough to find a Knicks-Giannis trade, so if for whatever reason that can't happen, and Milwaukee refuses to play ball with New York… then the Lakers can swoop in and potentially offer a competitive package,” he explained on his podcast, per Sports Illustrated.

Buha believes the Lakers are better-positioned to land Giannis than the Knicks

Buha believes that the Knicks are unlikely to find the right assets that will interest the Bucks, which is also true for the Lakers, but only until next summer. Next offseason, LA is projected to have three tradable first-round picks alongside multiple veterans and prospects that might interest the Bucks.

“They will have three [first-round] draft picks as of next summer. So could you do something with Austin and three picks, and Dalton and Rui, maybe a Rui sign-and-trade or something?” Buha continued.

Of course, both Reaves and Hachimura would be UFAs next summer and any move will require sign-and-trade agreements. Of course, Giannis remains under contract until the 2026-27 season and has a player option for 2027-28.

Hence, much depends on how the upcoming season goes. If the Bucks are able to emerge as genuine contenders in the East with their new-look roster, Giannis may as well stay put. If not, however, Buha believes the Lakers are better-positioned to land him than the Knicks.

Of course, when Giannis actually becomes available, a range of teams can be expected to go all-in. Hence, this is mere speculation at the moment, with virtually every team expected to at least consider a potential trade for one of the best players in NBA history.