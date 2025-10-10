With the 2025-26 NBA season approaching, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reignited trade speculation surrounding Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo following comments on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective.

“I’ve seen people say this but I’m going to tell you that the Bucks, if they have to trade Giannis, are probably going to make a player trade,” Windhorst said.

The remark immediately drew reaction across the league, raising questions about Milwaukee’s long-term outlook if its two-time MVP were to become available. Fellow ESPN insider Tim MacMahon disagreed with Windhorst’s assertion, suggesting that the Bucks’ return could instead focus on draft capital.

“Here’s what I’m going to say to that… Maybe the Bucks will make a player trade or maybe the Bucks will get offered 12 draft picks that don’t include their draft picks and won’t make a player trade,” MacMahon said. “They have to make the best trade that’s available to them. If that means they get great draft picks and they don’t have their own picks, that’s fine.”

Windhorst countered by emphasizing how Antetokounmpo’s contract status could dictate the terms of any future deal.

“Look if he waits till next summer and Giannis has one year on his contract, Giannis is going to pick his team,” Windhorst said. “And if Giannis picks his team, you’re going to be limited in what you can get via a trade.”

Antetokounmpo’s name has remained a fixture in trade rumors throughout the offseason. The speculation intensified recently after he missed Milwaukee’s media day, with reports surfacing that his family had relocated to Greece following his EuroBasket 2025 campaign.

Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses trade rumors amid family’s move to Greece

According to a report from Tomiva.com, “Antetokounmpo’s wife and children have already moved into a brand new futuristic-looking and custom-built apartment complex in Athens’ ‘diplomatic row’ neighborhood, Paleo Psychiko.” The move reportedly followed an interview in which Mariah Antetokounmpo expressed a preference for living in Athens over Milwaukee.

The report added that Antetokounmpo’s family plans to return to Milwaukee during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Amid the uncertainty, Antetokounmpo has remained consistent in expressing his desire to compete for championships while reaffirming his commitment to the Bucks.

“Of course, yes. Guys, every summer, there's truth to every report,” Antetokounmpo said earlier this offseason. “(It's) the same thing I've been saying my entire career. I want to be on a team that allows me and gives me a chance to win a championship. I think it's a disservice to basketball to not wanting to compete at a high level, to want your season to end in April.

Article Continues Below

“It's pretty much the same. I had the same thoughts last year. I had the same thoughts two years ago. I had the same thoughts five years ago in 2020. It's never going to change.”

In an interview with The Athletic’s Eric Nehm, Antetokounmpo elaborated further, distancing himself from the trade speculation.

“First of all, I haven't read that story,” Antetokounmpo said. “When the season starts, I try to get off social media and I try to focus on my craft and the team, but yeah, l've said this many times, I want to be in a situation that I can win and now I'm here. I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates.”

Antetokounmpo reaffirms commitment to Bucks ahead of 2025-26 campaign

He added that his focus remains on leading Milwaukee through the season ahead.

“I'm here to lead this team to wherever we can go and it's definitely going to be hard,” he said. “We're going to take it day-by-day, but I'm here. So, all the other extra stuff does not matter. I think l've communicated with my teammates, communicated with the people I respect and love that the moment I step on this court or in this facility, I wear this jersey, the rest does not matter. I'm locked into whatever I have in front of me.”

“Now, if in six, seven months, I change my mind I think that's human too, you're allowed to make any decision you want, but I'm locked in. I'm locked in to this team. I'm locked in to these guys, to this group and to this coaching staff and to myself.”

The Bucks are 2-0 in the preseason following their 117-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. Milwaukee will open the regular season at home against the Washington Wizards and Khris Middleton on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on MNMT.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.1% from the field across 67 contests, logging 34.2 minutes per outing.

As Milwaukee prepares for its season opener, Windhorst’s comments have added yet another layer to the ongoing conversation surrounding Antetokounmpo’s future with the franchise.