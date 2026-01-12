One of the major names that has been circulating in NBA trade rumors as the deadline approaches is Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga is all but sure to be moved by the deadline, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel, all that remains to be seen is to what team and for what kind of package in return for the Warriors.

With the trade deadline less than one month away, a surprising team has been revealed as a potential suitor for Jonathan Kuminga in the Los Angeles Lakers, as per NBA insider Jake Fischer. The Lakers reportedly registered interest in a Kuminga trade in the offseason, and have continued to keep tabs on his situation with the Warriors well into the regular season.

Kuminga would certainly be an upgrade on the wings for the Lakers, but they still have a couple of issues keeping them from executing a major deadline deal, Siegel reports. The Lakers do not have many first-round picks to include in any potential trades, and they do not have much else in terms of attractive assets that other teams would covet.

Article Continues Below

Realistically, moving an expiring contract or two, while preserving cap space for the upcoming offseasons, is the most likely outcome for the Lakers at the deadline.

All eyes will continue to be on the Warriors though in anticipation of the Kuminga situation finally being resolved. During the offseason, Kuminga and the front office were at odds over the details of a contract extension, with a deal finally getting done right as training camp opened.

He has also fallen out of the team’s rotation again, and has not played in a game since Dec. 18. There are plenty of teams that are interested in a Kuminga trade. He’s appeared in 18 games, including 12 starts, while averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 43.1 percent from the field.