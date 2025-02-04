After securing Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade, the Los Angeles Lakers are now shifting focus to bolstering their frontcourt depth. With Anthony Davis departing in the deal, the team is actively exploring options at center, and Toronto Raptors big man Jakob Poeltl has emerged as a potential target. However, according to Michael Grange of SportsNet, a league source acknowledges that acquiring Poeltl would be a difficult task.

“The Lakers know it would be pretty hard — not impossible — to get him,” the source said regarding Poeltl’s availability.

The Lakers pulled off a franchise-altering trade over the weekend, acquiring Doncic along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in exchange for Davis, Max Christie, and their 2029 first-round pick. While the move solidified the team’s future, it left them thin in the frontcourt, making a move for a center a priority before the February 6 trade deadline.

Jakob Poeltl's value rises as Raptors hold firm in potential trade with Lakers

Poeltl, 29, is having a strong season for the Raptors, averaging 14.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 61.1% from the field across 44 games. His interior presence, rebounding ability, and defensive skill set make him an attractive option for teams seeking size and rim protection.

According to Grange, the Raptors are holding out for a significant offer, likely involving a first-round pick with protections. Toronto's front office views Poeltl as a key piece in their transition phase, especially after trading what became the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to acquire him. The Spurs later flipped that pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for an unprotected 2031 first-round pick and a top-10 protected 2030 pick swap.

The Lakers currently have one first-round pick available for trade in 2031, but it remains unclear if they are willing to part with it for Poeltl. With the trade deadline just two days away, the front office must weigh their options carefully as they look to add size alongside Doncic and LeBron James for a deep playoff push.