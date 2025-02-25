The Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic-led trade shocked the entire sports world. The deal even surprised Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. According to a recent report from Dave McMenamin of ESPN, however, LeBron James impressed Nowitzki following the trade.

James worked out in a gold No. 77 shirt before Luka's first game with the Lakers. The workout and gesture reportedly caught Nowitzki's attention.

“And Dirk Nowitzki, who attended the Lakers game against the Jazz that night to support his former Mavs teammate, noted James wearing the No. 77 shirt, sources said, recognizing the significance of an all-time great such as James showing deference to Dončić,” McMenamin wrote in a recent ESPN article.

Nowitzki is still planning to support Doncic despite the trade. With that being said, Dirk has made it clear that he is not a Lakers fan. Dirk spent his entire career in Dallas and he still supports the Mavs.

Nowitzki was reportedly impressed by LeBron James' move, though. LeBron is arguably the greatest player of all-time, yet he has been willing to share the spotlight with Doncic.

Luka established himself as a superstar in Dallas. Doncic even has a case for being regarded as the best player in today's NBA, although Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may have something to say about that. Still, Luka is unquestionably one of the best players in the league right now.

It goes without saying, but LeBron James knows a thing or two about greatness. He understands the pressure of being a superstar at the NBA level. Perhaps James can help Doncic on his NBA journey.

The two are looking to lead the Lakers to a deep postseason run. On Tuesday, however, their primary focus will be on playing against Doncic's former team, the Mavericks. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 PM EST in Los Angeles.