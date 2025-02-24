The Los Angeles Lakers were involved in the biggest trade of the season as they acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Doncic is one of the best players in the league, and he is now paired up with superstar LeBron James. However, the chemistry hasn't fully developed since Doncic arrived in LA. The Lakers are 3-2 since Doncic made his debut, and the team is still figuring out how to play with the new dynamic.

This is a common thing in the NBA when there is a lot of star-power on the floor at one time. Sometimes, it ends up working out great, but other times it doesn't. Almost always, though, it takes some time to figure it all out.

“There's still an adjustment period to play with LeBron,” an Eastern Conference executive said, according to an article from ESPN. “But he's going to be just fine once he gets his feet wet and gets comfortable.”

How long is it going to take, though? The Lakers are having a good season as they are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference, and they brought Doncic in to help win a championship. However, one exec from the West doesn't know if the adjustment will be made this season.

“When Jaxson Hayes is your only lob threat, it's only going to look so good,” the West executive said. “[Doncic] is a great player, so I assume it will all level itself out, but I don't know if it's going to happen this year.”

The Lakers have two of the best players in the NBA on the roster, but that might not be enough this season. There are a lot of other teams around the league that are loaded with top talent too, and those guys have been playing together for a lot longer than LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Everyone knows that James, who recently turned 40, is running out of time to win another ring, and that is a big reason why Doncic was brought in. James is trying to win another championship before he retires, and he doesn't have a lot of time left. The Lakers have put themselves in a good spot this season, and they now have one of the best duos in the league. It's all going to come down to whether or not this team can find their stride in time to make a deep run in the playoffs.