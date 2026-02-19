The Los Angeles Lakers remained mostly quiet over the NBA trade deadline, making one small move by sending Gabe Vincent and a pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Luke Kennard. While Kennard has had a solid first few games in Los Angeles, he is unlikely to significantly alter the course of the Lakers' 2025-26 season.

After the early playoff exit that many anticipate will take place in a couple of months, the Lakers will have much more flexibility to retool a sensible roster around Luka Doncic, and recently, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints broke down one name that Los Angeles could pursue to add to their frontcourt depth.

“One team I'd like to mention that we reported over the last year had interest in Yves Missi is the Los Angeles Lakers. They're going to be in the market looking for a center, and maybe they could get Missi at a cheap price for a first-round pick,” said Siegel on Clutch Scoops, per ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

The New Orleans Pelicans dangled Missi's name in trade rumors leading up to the deadline, specifically having conversations with the Chicago Bulls, but ultimately didn't make a move regarding their 2024 first-round draft pick.

Article Continues Below

The Lakers, meanwhile, have been linked to Missi dating as far back as last summer.

Missi would certainly provide an upgrade over Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes in the Lakers' frontcourt, as he checks a lot of the same boxes that Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford did as Doncic's partners with the Dallas Mavericks.

In addition to the trade market, the Lakers should also have a lot more room for free agency signings in the offseason once LeBron James is either off the books or back on a significantly reduced contract. Currently, the Lakers haven't been able to construct a true contender around Doncic due to the presence of the massive salaries that he and James are making.

In any case, the Lakers will next take the floor at home on Friday evening against the crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers.