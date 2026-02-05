The Atlanta Hawks have been busy over the past few days before the trade deadline as they try to set themselves up for the present and future. After acquiring Jock Landale from the Utah Jazz, the Hawks traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield late into the night.

They weren't done there, and when the morning rose, they acquired Gabe Vincent and a second-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for Luke Kennard.

Kennard was one of the prized free agent acquisitions for the Hawks this past summer, which crowned the team as having one of the best offseasons in the league. Everybody knows what Kennard can do, as he's at the top of the league when it comes to three-point percentage.

When the season started, Kennard rarely showed what he could do. When he got the ball, it was either a pump fake, a drive to the basket, or a pass. Yes, he may be underrated as a passer, but the Hawks signed him because he could shoot the ball at a high level. Coinciding with Kennard not shooting was the Hawks losing games, and after a December loss at home against the Miami Heat, the team had a players-only meeting.

It's not known what was said in that meeting, but since then, Kennard has been the player the Hawks wanted all along. Unfortunately, around this time of the season, expiring deals get traded more than often, and Kennard's one-year, $11 million contract was put to use.

Now, the Hawks have landed Vincent, who is not the shooter that Kennard is, but can knock them down if need be. Also, Vincent is a solid defender, which should help the Hawks on that side of the ball.

His role with the Lakers seemed to be up and down this season, and with guards such as Marcus Smart and Austin Reaves ahead of him, there wasn't much need for what he brings.

As far as the assets and financial side of things, the Hawks were able to get a second-round pick out of the deal and were able to create a $11 million trade player exception. It's not certain if that is of big significance for the Hawks, but it's still something to keep an eye on.

In all, this move gives the Hawks a solid defender and shooter, which should help their guard depth, and this can't be looked at as a loss on their end. It does hurt to give up one of the best three-point shooters in the league, but with how the Hawks have been wheeling and dealing over the past 24 hours, they have players to replace him.

Hawks trade grade: B