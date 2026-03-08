The Orlando Magic secured a decisive 119–92 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon, but the game included a brief injury scare involving guard Anthony Black. Following the win, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley provided an update on Black’s status during his postgame media availability.

Black exited early in the contest after playing just two minutes. The third-year guard recorded one rebound and one steal during that brief stretch while missing both of his free-throw attempts. Orlando later ruled him out for the remainder of the game with what the team described as a “low back strain.”

Mosley indicated that the play in which Black initially appeared to get hurt occurred during a drive to the basket.

“I think when he went to the basket, I think he got his shoulder grabbed on that play where they did call the foul. I just think it might’ve jarred a little differently. He’ll get checked out and we’ll see how he is moving forward.”

The injury comes shortly after Black returned from another recent setback. The 22-year-old had missed two games earlier in the week because of a quad injury before rejoining the lineup.

Anthony Black injury update surfaces as Magic continue playoff push

Despite those interruptions, Black has been enjoying the most productive season of his young career. In his third NBA season, he is averaging a career-high 15.5 points along with 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is shooting 45.1% from the field and 33.9% from three-point range across 59 appearances, including 39 starts, while averaging 31.2 minutes per contest.

Black’s development has been a key component for Orlando as the team continues its push toward the postseason in the Eastern Conference. The Magic’s victory over Minnesota marked their third consecutive win and helped improve their record to 34–28.

With the result, Orlando moved into the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic are currently tied with the Philadelphia 76ers (34–28) for sixth place and sit just one game behind the Toronto Raptors (35–27) for the fifth seed.

Orlando will look to continue its momentum when the road trip concludes Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee enters the matchup with a 26–35 record and is currently riding a four-game losing streak.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Orlando will likely monitor Black’s condition closely ahead of the matchup as the team awaits further evaluation of the injury.