The tension between Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies has become impossible to ignore. When a franchise cornerstone and the organization that built around him start butting heads, the clock starts ticking on a potential rupture that could define both parties for years to come. However, this relationship isn't beyond repair, given Morant's presence with the team in Europe. Zach Kleimain still has time to demonstrate a seriousness about winning right now, not tomorrow or the year after. That commitment requires more than words or half-measures.

It demands a landscape-altering move before the NBA Trade Deadline. Klemain does not need to win every trade on a spreadsheet. The organization needs to win back its franchise player. Morant is at the center of everything the Grizzlies have been trying to build, and every day that passes without a bold, credibility-restoring move makes a future divorce more likely. If the Grizzlies are serious about keeping Morant in uniform long term, five paths deserve immediate attention.

Looking at Lauri Markkanen

There is no cleaner basketball fit next to Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey than Lauri Markkanen. He spaces the floor like an elite wing, rebounds like a true big, and scores without needing the ball in his hands. In other words, Markkanen would maximize Morant instead of competing with him.

The cost, however, would be astronomical. Utah didn't build around Markkanen just to give him away, and any serious offer would require Memphis to part with Santi Aldama, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Clarke, and essentially every future draft pick they can legally trade. That's the definition of going all-in, betting that Markkanen transforms them from a good team into a championship contender.

It's a massive gamble, but sometimes relationships require grand gestures. Landing an All-Star caliber player would send an unmistakable message to Morant that the organization is willing to sacrifice long-term flexibility for immediate success.

Trade for Trey Murphy III

If the Markkanen sweepstakes prove too rich, pivoting to a high-ceiling, near-All-Star is the next best proof of intent. Not every relationship-saving move needs to be a blockbuster. Sometimes, the right player at the right price can demonstrate commitment just as effectively. Trey Murphy III serves as this significant consolation prize. The 25-year-old's elite three-point shooting and defensive length make him a seamless, high-upside fit on talent and timeline factors.

Landing him would signal to Morant that the front office isn't just trying to win now but building something sustainable. The asking price remains steep, reportedly around three future first-round picks, either Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Santi Aldama, and potentially two promising young guards. Pick from Jaylen Wells, Scotty Pippen Jr., or Cam Spencer in a three- or four-team deal. GG Jackson is likely gone as well.

That's a significant haul for a player who hasn't made an All-Star team. Still, Murphy's two-way potential and age make him worth the investment. Even if Morant wants to leave soon, Murphy III, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, and Cedric Coward are a great core.

Jump in for Jarrett Allen

Sometimes, mending a relationship means addressing practical needs rather than chasing flash. With the Cleveland Cavaliers facing salary cap constraints in the coming years, shedding Jarrett Allen's contract could become a priority for financial flexibility. For the Grizzlies, this represents a low-risk pivot to a proven big man who offers rim protection, rebounding, and efficient scoring inside.

Allen provides insurance and reliability alongside Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. He defends the rim, rebounds at an elite level, and does not require offensive touches to stay engaged. That allows Ja Morant and Jackson Jr. to stay aggressive without worrying about what is happening behind them. It may not grab headlines, but it would make the Grizzlies a far tougher out in any playoff series.

Dose of DeMar DeRozan

Chemistry matters, especially when trying to repair fractured relationships. Bringing in a respected veteran who knows how to navigate franchise politics and playoff pressure could provide benefits beyond the box score. DeMar DeRozan has spent his career being a professional who makes teams better, not just through his midrange mastery and playmaking, but through leadership and stability.

Every contender needs someone who can get a bucket when the play breaks down. DeRozan remains one of the best in the league at doing exactly that. He may not fit the timeline perfectly, but he fits the moment. For a Grizzlies team that often stalls in half-court offense late in games, DeRozan’s shooting and foul-drawing ability would be invaluable. More importantly, his presence would take pressure off Morant to be perfect in every fourth quarter. That kind of support matters when you are trying to convince a superstar that he does not have to do everything alone.

At this stage of his career, DeRozan understands his role and wouldn't demand the ball in ways that conflict with Morant's game. Instead, he'd provide the steady hand and scoring punch that playoff teams need when their primary stars face increased defensive attention. Adding someone of DeRozan's caliber and character would demonstrate to Morant that Memphis is serious about creating a winning culture and surrounding him with proven winners.

Jalen Green's ground floor

The final move is the most speculative. Getting with the Brooklyn Nets about Michael Porter Jr. makes more sense, hence that move reportedly being proposed by one of the front offices. However, the clock is ticking. Standing pat at the deadline is not an option; it would be an admission that the front office is content with play-in purgatory and has no clear plan to build a contender around Ja Morant. Such inaction would likely make Morant’s departure this summer a foregone conclusion.

Once heralded as a future star, Jalen Green has found himself as the odd man out with the Phoenix Suns. He also represents a thrilling buy-low opportunity. While inconsistent, his explosive athleticism and scoring bursts are undeniable. In a new environment, with the playmaking gravity of Morant creating space, Green could finally unlock the potential that made him a high draft pick.

This move is a risk, but it’s the kind of creative, upside swing that demonstrates a proactive search for untapped value to please a superstar. Memphis has the assets, though. Mending the relationship with Ja Morant demands a thunderous, transaction-wire-shaking commitment. Before February 5, the Grizzlies must choose to either build a contender worthy of their star’s talent, or watch the era they dreamed of lead another superstar out the door.

Zach Kleiman's moves, whatever they are, will define the franchise for the next decade.