The Memphis Grizzlies have been up and down so far this season, currently sitting at 13-15 ahead of Monday night's tough road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Grizzlies have dealt with numerous injuries so far this year, including to Ja Morant, who has been in and out of the lineup due to various ailments during the 2025-26 season.

Unfortunately, the Grizzlies got more bad news on the injury front on Monday afternoon regarding a key member of their frontcourt.

“The Grizzlies say Brandon Clarke sustained a Grade 2 right calf strain in Saturday's game against Washington and will be re-evaluated in approximately 3 weeks,” reported ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel on X, formerly Twitter.

Clarke only made his season debut for the Grizzlies a few days ago after dealing with a different injury, and played just two games for Memphis this season before going down with this latest setback.

Injuries have been a big issue for Clarke throughout his NBA career thus far, including a torn Achilles injury, and other setbacks.

Thankfully, this calf strain does not appear to be overly severe, and as Siegel mentioned, he'll be reevaluated within a month, so a return to the lineup relatively soon isn't off the table.

Overall, the Grizzlies have slowly but surely started to turn things around recently, with unsung heroes like Cam Spencer and Jaylen Wells contributing to the team as they look to shake off an abysmal start to the season.

The Grizzlies and Thunder are set to tip off at 9:30 pm ET.