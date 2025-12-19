With Memphis Grizzlies young center Zach Edey looking to return from injury, he joins a long list of players on the team who are ruled out for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. As Grizzlies star Ja Morant also deals with an injury, he will also miss Saturday's contest, which doesn't even cover a third of those missing for the team.

The latest injury report reveals that nine players will be out for Memphis as Morant, Edey, GG Jackson II, Ty Jerome, John Konchar, Jahmai Mashack, Scotty Pippen Jr., Javon Small, and Vince Williams Jr. encompass the absences, via ClutchPoints' Brett Seigel.

Edey has played in 11 games thus far this season, as he's missed a good chunk with an ankle injury. It was reported over a week ago, it was reported that he would be re-evaluated in about four weeks, according to Seigel. He's averaged 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while shooting 63.3 percent from the field.

As for Morant, he is dealing with a left ankle sprain, with him averaging 17.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 35.7 percent from the field and 19.4 percent from deep.

Here are the listed players with the injuries listed:

Ja Morant – Left Ankle Sprain

Zach Edey – Left Ankle Stress Reaction

GG Jackson II – NBA G League Assignment

Ty Jerome – Right Calf Strain

John Konchar – Left Thumb UCL Surgery Recovery Jahmai Mashack – Two-Way Transfer

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Left Great Toe Surgery Recovery

Javon Small – Left Turf Toe

Vince Williams Jr. – Left Knee Soreness

At any rate, Memphis looks for its third straight win, despite being undermanned as the team is 13-14, facing the Wizards on Saturday night.