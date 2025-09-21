The Memphis Grizzlies underwent a lot of changes since 2025 began. Tuomas Iisalo took over as Memphis' head coach just before the playoffs began. The Grizzlies followed up a first round loss by trading Desmond Bane away. However, there is optimism around the newest addition to a roster built around Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant. Cedric Coward is back and ready to go.

Memphis drafted Coward at No. 11 pick in this year's NBA Draft. The former Washington Cougar had a lot of injury worries heading into the draft and did not play in NBA Summer League. Despite the lack of film, the Grizzlies decided to take a chance on him. According to Memphis Commercial Appeal writer Damichael Cole, Coward is fully healthy and excited to start working.

“That’s the best thing ever. I haven’t played live competition since November,” Coward said. “For me, I do it every day now that I can. I don’t have to hold anything back. I don’t got people telling me to take a break and stuff. It’s like letting the wolves out. That’s what it is.”

Coward is back and ready to attack training camp in Memphis. However, the team looks drastically different than when he joined the roster during the draft. Despite the changes, the team's stars remain the same. Jackson Jr. earned a large extension, pairing him with Morant as the Grizzlies' stars in their long-term plans.

In addition to the big names on its roster, Memphis has the tools to develop into a scary team in the Western Conference. Zach Edey showed a lot of potential in his first year with the Grizzlies. Him, Jaylen Wells, and Coward represent the future role players who can help Morant and Jackson Jr. go on deep playoff runs.

Coward is fully healthy and ready to earn his minutes. If he is who Memphis thought he could be at the draft, its rebuild could last far shorter than many think.