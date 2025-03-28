The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing for the NBA playoffs, but have been handling an abrupt setback with its coaching staff. The Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins on Friday, and are naming assistant Tuomas Iisalo as the interim head coach, sources tell ESPN, per Shams Charania.

“Iisalo, a native of Finland, is a former Finnish professional player and coach. He was head coach of Paris Basketball in 2024, winning the EuroCup and EuruCup coach of the year,” Charania posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Grizzlies are undoubtedly headed for a postseason appearance, currently sitting at 44-29 and No. 5 in the Western Conference. They have nine games remaining, which makes the timing of Jenkins' firing has left the Grizzles fanbase baffled.

“I’m genuinely appreciative of Taylor’s contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons,” Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman said in a statement, per Mark Giannotto of USA Today. “This was a difficult decision, given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor’s leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”

The organization has been busy, and the team will have to adjust before the weekend.

Grizzlies interim head coach has terrific challenge ahead

The Grizzlies' next last stretch of the season will be huge. It'll be a strong evaluation period for Iisalo when Memphis host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, with Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, Zyon Pullin and Marvin Bagley III all game-time decisions.

Memphis will also turn around and host the Boston Celtics on Monday.

If Iisalo is going to earn his keep at the helm, the Grizzlies need to avoid a first-round exit in the Western Conference playoffs. His success in the EuroLeague offers a healthy dose of encouragement, given its physical flair, which coincides well with the “Grit And Grind” mantra in Memphis.