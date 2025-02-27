A mutual trust between players, coaches, and fans can fuel a plucky underdog's rise to bona fide contender. For example, the small-market, homegrown Memphis Grizzlies are watching their stocks rise largely due to a belief in their process. In fact, Desmond Bane didn’t hesitate to a team-wide conviction after a big home win over the Phoenix Suns. According to Bane, these Ja Morant-led Grizzlies have the makings of something extraordinary and understand the responsibility that comes with an NBA Finals opportunity.

“(This team) is special,” Bane asserted. “We are trusted within the organization, trusted here in Memphis around the city. It's a great honor and responsibility to continue to grow as players and men and represent our organization the right way.”

Having home court advantage throughout the NBA Playoffs is all but impossible given the Oklahoma City Thunder's standings cushion. However, the FedEx Forum atmosphere during the overtime win over the Suns will be a big boost later this spring. The frenzy even reminded Bane of the last time the Grizzlies went on a Western Conference Finals run.

“(The fans and atmosphere) were cool. Nostalgic. Just that joy and the environment in there too. It was a great environment from the fans,” Bane said. “It felt reminiscent of some playoff games we've had here in the past. It's about that time, for sure.”

The Grizzlies are gunning for NBA Finals gold but know what to focus on to close out the regular season on a high note.

“Sharing the ball. Trying our best not to get stagnant,” Bane stressed. “If we can get rebounds, we can get out and run. When we are doing that, the ball is just flying around and guys are making shots.”

However, regular season records and rhythm mean nothing in the postseason's seven-game series setup. Bane believes the fast-paced Grizzlies are ready for the slowed down half-court game in the NBA Playoffs though.

“When the game slows down, we have a couple different packages. There's some for (Ja Morant), some for myself, and some for (Jaren Jackson Jr.),” Bane explained. “It was working and we stuck with it. When the time was right, Ja did his thing.”

The Grizzlies are leaning into Bane's bully-ball nature. Taylor Jenkins even had the 26-year-old guarding a 36-year-old and still dangerous Kevin Durant for the final plays after all. It was easy to understand why after the game.

“Coaches, players, teammates, everybody has trust in me. I've got trust in myself,” Bane asserted. “I'm looking forward to taking on those type of matchups the rest of the season…I feel confident and comfortable in those situations.”

Playing a unique offense that sometimes leads to high-scoring back-and-forth games against Western Conference foes. Bane is not worried though. These Grizzlies are having fun on the job, not grinding away the days in a lethargic locker room.

“It's a fun game. We're over there (in the huddle) after every time out trying to find ways to slow them down and get stops,” Bane said. “But it's fun. It's a fun brand of basketball…I think so. I think it's one that can give us some momentum too. Especially being here at home for a couple more games, it's going to bring the best out of us.”

Desmond Bane's biggest assists might have come off the court though. The Grizzlies are all-smiles given Ja Morant's newfound, Griddy-dancing joy.

“That boy blowing kisses to the rim,” Bane laughed. “It was crazy, just crazy.”

The Grizzlies can keep the party going by stacking legacy-defining days consistently. For instance, next up at home is the New York Knicks – a team that has not beaten the Thunder, Boston Celtics, or Cleveland Cavaliers. Desmond Bane and Ja Morant need to avenge a 143-106 blowout loss in the Big Apple to be taken seriously by the current skeptics. Then they might let some ‘legacy' talk slide from a team currently fighting for second place.