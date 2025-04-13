Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant garnered a lot of attention for his gun celebration, which drew a reaction from former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

Arenas hosted an episode of the Gil's Arena show on Saturday. He provided his stance on Morant's situation, which saw the Memphis star get a fine from the NBA for the controversial celebrations.

“It's not a good look for him… But you can't penalize him for that… He didn't do anything wrong… It's not part of the NBA's policy that he can't hold guns… Now you have to find a loophole,” Arenas said.

“It's not a good look for him… But you can't penalize him for that… He didn't do anything wrong… It's not part of the NBA's policy that he can't hold guns… Now you have to find a loophole.” Gilbert Arenas on Ja Morant 🤔 (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/VFBU5LMMWD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Ja Morant, Grizzlies

It's clear that Ja Morant wishes to express himself on the court with his celebrations, whether the NBA likes it or not. However, Gilbert Arenas would be reasonable in pointing out there is a loophole with the league's rules surrounding the celebration, meaning they would have to make specifics moving forward.

Despite the circumstances, Morant continues to perform at a high level for the Grizzlies. He is on pace to finish the season averaging 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Memphis has a 47-34 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. Their poor stretch of games, going 4-6 in their last 10, had them secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament instead of an automatic playoff spot. As a result, they will need to win the 7-8 matchup to have the seventh seed in the postseason. If not, they must beat the winner of the 9-10 contest to take the eighth and final seed.

The Grizzlies will prepare for their season finale, being at home. They host the Dallas Mavericks on April 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.