Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo offered an encouraging update Saturday on the status of Ja Morant, saying there is “a good possibility” the star guard will return to action Sunday when Memphis faces the Orlando Magic in London.

The Grizzlies (17-23) are set to meet the Magic (23-18) at 12:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video in the United Kingdom, marking Memphis’ second international game of the week. Morant has missed the past six games with a calf contusion, but Iisalo indicated progress following Saturday’s practice.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Iisalo said there is “a good possibility” Morant will play Sunday after completing a full workout.

“He went through the whole practice today,” Iisalo said. “He was able to go even full speed (for) periods.”

Morant was sidelined for Thursday’s 118-111 loss to Orlando in Berlin, Germany, a game in which Memphis let a 20-point lead slip away. His potential return would provide a boost for a Grizzlies team that has struggled for consistency during an injury- and rumor-filled season.

Ja Morant’s availability looms over Grizzlies-Magic London matchup

The 26-year-old last appeared on Jan. 2 in a 128-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In that contest, Morant recorded 16 points, 11 assists, three rebounds and two steals while shooting 7-for-18 from the field and 2-for-3 from three-point range in 31 minutes.

For the season, Morant is averaging 19.0 points, 7.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 18 games. His scoring average is his lowest since the 2020-21 season, while his 40.1 percent shooting from the field and career-low 20.8 percent mark from three reflect an uneven offensive year. He is shooting a career-high 90 percent from the free-throw line while playing 28.3 minutes per game.

Morant’s availability comes amid ongoing trade speculation surrounding the Grizzlies’ direction as the deadline approaches. While Memphis has continued to publicly frame Morant as a central piece, his health and performance have remained focal points during a season that has yet to gain momentum.

Sunday’s matchup in London will close Memphis’ two-game international stretch and could mark Morant’s first appearance since early January. The Grizzlies are expected to evaluate his response to Saturday’s workload before making a final determination ahead of tipoff.