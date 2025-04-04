Ja Morant garnered attention for the gun celebration he displayed during the Memphis Grizzlies' game against the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Four minutes into the game as Miami had a 14-6 lead, the Grizzlies had possession with Morant handling the ball. Having space to work with, Morant attempted a 3-pointer as he swished it through the net.

Boasting satisfaction with the result, Morant brought out the celebration which has given him controversy this past week.

What's next for Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the basketball as Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) defends during the second quarter at Kaseya Center.
Ja Morant, Buddy Hield get stern warning from NBA after gun gestures

Ja Morant last brought the gun celebration in the Grizzlies' 134-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. He pointed it towards Buddy Hield, who responded with his own gun gesture.

The NBA looked into what both players did and let them off with warnings. As Morant pulled out the celebration again, it will be interesting to see how the league approaches him if they see it as a major issue.

In the meantime, Morant looks to bring the Grizzlies back into the postseason after being injured last season. This campaign, he is averaging 22.7 points, 7.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game after 46 appearances. He is shooting 45.4% from the field, including 30% from beyond the arc.

Memphis has a 44-32 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves while being 0.5 games behind the Warriors.

Following Thursday's game against the Heat, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Detroit Pistons on April 5 at 7 p.m. ET.