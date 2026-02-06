The NBA trade deadline came and went, and reports are claiming the Memphis Grizzlies received little to no interest in Ja Morant. On Friday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed what he was hearing around the league about how the other 29 teams valued the star point guard.

During the latest episode of “Get Up” on ESPN, Windhorst stated that Morant, who is 26 years old, had “negative value” in trade talks. Which essentially means, other organizations wanted draft compensation attached to Morant as a sort of insurance.

“When I say he has no value, I don't even think that's accurate,” said Windhorst. “I think he's got, what they call in the league, negative value. What that means is teams were not willing to take Ja Morant unless they also attached draft compensation. In other words, you have to pay us to take him.”

.@WindhorstESPN on Ja Morant not getting traded before the deadline: "I think he's got, what they call in the league, negative value. What that means is teams were not willing to take Ja Morant unless the Grizzlies also attached draft compensation."

Things haven't quite been all sunshine and roses in Memphis lately. Especially regarding the two-time All-Star. Windhorst's comments suggest the league is losing interest in the Grizzlies' star, which is something Kendrick Perkins warned Ja Morant about on Thursday shortly after the trade deadline.

Morant is in the third season of his five-year deal worth over $197 million. He's set to become a free agent after the 2027-28 campaign. This season, Morant has only played in 20 games due to a string of injuries. He is currently dealing with an elbow injury with an unknown recovery timeline.

In the games he has played, Ja Morant's production has noticeably dropped. The seven-year veteran is averaging 19.5 points (third-lowest in his career), 3.3 rebounds (career-low), and 8.1 assists (tied career-best). He is also shooting 41.0% from the field (career-low) and just 23.5% from beyond the three-point line (career-low).