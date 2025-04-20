Ja Morant is focused on having the best mentality heading into the Memphis Grizzlies' first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Morant and the Grizzlies are coming off of playing two games in the Play-In Tournament. They lost to the Golden State Warriors last Tuesday for the seventh seed but bounced back by beating the Dallas Mavericks on Friday to take the eighth and final spot of the Western Conference's playoff bracket.

As a result, they face the top-seed, which is the Thunder. They enter the series as heavy underdogs, showing the work that Memphis will have to do to make the matchup as competitive as possible.

Knowing how much attention he will garner throughout the series, Morant made a post on Instagram that expressed his mindset before he faces the Thunder.

“Block out the noise & make them watch,” Morant said in the post.

What lies ahead for Ja Morant, Grizzlies

It's clear that Ja Morant will be ready when the Grizzlies face the Thunder to begin their journey in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

The Grizzlies will have their hands full while facing a Thunder squad who is coming off a regular season where they finished with the best record in the league. They won 68 games, the most in franchise history, while having the best winning margin in NBA history. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren highlighting their core, Memphis will need to figure out ways to limit their production.

Which is where Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane enter the fold. Their likely assignments against those three players will be crucial as their overall performances will decide how long this series goes. If Memphis can steal games on the road, they can put as much pressure on the Thunder, who has championship aspirations with the momentum they have entering this postseason.

The Grizzlies will prepare for their series opener against the Thunder in Game 1. The contest will take place on April 20 at 1 p.m. ET