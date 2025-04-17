The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to lock up a playoff spot at home on Friday night as they will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA play-in tournament. The Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in game, but a win against Dallas will get the job done. One issue, however, is that Memphis might be without Ja Morant.

Ja Morant played through an ankle injury against the Warriors on Tuesday, but he did not practice on Thursday.

“Ja Morant did not practice today,” Damichael Cole said in a post. “Gametime decision, per Tuomas Iisalo.”

Morant had a good game on Tuesday against the Warriors as he played 35 minutes and finished with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists. He was 9-18 from the floor and 1-3 from deep. The Grizzlies ended up losing 121-116.

The Grizzlies put themselves in a good position to make the playoffs by finishing in the top-eight in the Western Conference, but playing without Morant on Friday will certainly make things more difficult. Still, Memphis will be expected to take care of business regardless.

Dallas is the underdog in this one as they aren't as good as they once were following some injuries and a questionable trade that flipped the NBA world upside down. The past couple of months have difficult for the Mavs following the Luka Doncic trade, but here they are just one win away from going to the playoffs.

The Mavericks already pulled off one upset in the NBA play-in tournament as they took down the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Kings were favored by 5.5 points at home, but Dallas ended up winning by 14. The road will get tougher against the Grizzlies on Friday night, but it should be a competitive game with or without Morant.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will tip off against the Mavericks at 9:30 ET on Friday night from FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will be airing on ESPN, and Memphis is currently favored by 6.5 points.