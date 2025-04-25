Ja Morant had a scary moment take place during Game 3 of the West First Round between the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Grizzlies commanded a convincing lead of over 20 points in the final minutes of the second quarter. Following a steal with over three minutes left, Scotty Pippen Jr. went on the fastbreak as he provided a crafty pass to Morant for a potentially great highlight.

However, Thunder guard Lu Dort was in Morant's way as they collided while the Memphis star was in the air. As a result, Morant barely had enough time to brace himself as he fell hard to the ground. He laid there in visible pain for a significant amount of time before getting assistance from teammates.

Morant was able to take both free throws but had to go to the locker room right after.

Ja Morant is down and in pain after being undercut by Lu Dort on this play. Hope he's okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/I7fXC1Ae30 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 25, 2025

When the second half commended, the Grizzlies announced that Morant will be out for the remainder of the contest due to a hip injury. As a result, he will end the night with 15 points and five assists after 16 minutes of play.