On Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Grizzlies hit the floor in London for a game against the Orlando Magic, looking to bounce back after blowing a 20-point lead against Orlando three days earlier in another international game. This time around, Ja Morant was back in the lineup after missing the last few games due to injury, as trade rumors continue to swirl around the team.

Morant showed off his full arsenal of skills in this game, scoring 24 points to go along with 13 assists, including 20 points on just seven shot attempts in the first half alone. The Grizzlies ended up winning the game by a score of 126-109, controlling things largely from the get-go.

“He’s a lightning bolt getting downhill,” said Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley after the game, per NBA insider Marc Stein on X, formerly Twitter.

Morant looked to be having a lot of fun on the court throughout this one.

JA MORANT DANCING IN LONDON pic.twitter.com/HboyeCnDQ1 — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) January 18, 2026

If nothing else, this game likely served as a good trade showcase for Morant and the Grizzlies as the team works to find him a new home, as reported last week by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

Several teams have been floated as potential landing spots for the point guard, including the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks, as Morant looks to recapture the 2022-23 form of himself that led him to be looked at as a potential future face of the league at that point in time.

Morant has been suffering through arguably the worst season of his career up to this point, but perhaps this performance against a stout Magic defense will be just what he needs to get back on track and to motivate another team to part with some assets in order to bring him in.

The Grizzlies will next take the floor on Wednesday evening back in Memphis against the Atlanta Hawks.