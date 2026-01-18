The Memphis Grizzlies got a big win on Sunday over the Orlando Magic, in London. It was a return to form for Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who returned to the lineup from a calf injury. Morant looked like he was back up to his old tricks, as he poured in 24 points for Memphis.

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo was happy to see Morant play so well.

“So happy to have him back out there,” Iisalo said, per The Daily Memphian.

Memphis defeated Orlando, 126-109. Morant finished the game with a double-double, as he also dished out 13 assists. He looked dominant at times for the Grizzlies, who are now 18-23 on the campaign.

Orlando dropped to 23-19 with the loss. The Magic were led in Sunday's game by Anthony Black's 19 points.

Ja Morant's days could be numbered with the Grizzlies

Morant has been the subject of trade buzz for quite some time. There were also reports that Morant argued with one of his teammates at a Grizzlies practice. Following the Memphis win on Sunday, Morant addressed all those trade rumors.

Article Continues Below

“If anybody here knows me, I’m a very loyal guy,” Morant said, per NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

Time will tell if the Grizzlies move Morant. Memphis is struggling through a disappointing season. Morant has missed a lot of time, including six consecutive games due to a calf contusion. Grizzlies fans have to be excited to see him perform so well in London.

Iisalo has also addressed the trade rumors surrounding his star.

“I think we are focused on the things that we can control,” Iisalo said, per talkSPORT. “That's one of the things with the NBA – there's always going to be a lot of outside noise.”

Heading into the Magic game, Morant is averaging 19 points per game this season. While he was more dominant in the first half than the second, his play still helped lift Memphis to a victory over Orlando.

The Grizzlies next play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Memphis had lost seven of their last 10 games before defeating Orlando on Sunday.