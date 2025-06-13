Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant will have a different agency going into the 2025 NBA offseason.

According to sources who told the Commercial Appeal, Morant left former NBA player Mike Miller's agency Lift Sports Management. The Grizzlies star did not make an official announcement, but he will leave Lift after becoming a client in April 2024.

“Morant joined Lift, an agency headed by former Grizzlies player Mike Miller, in April 2024. Miller became a regular at Grizzlies home games this season, usually seated courtside alongside of Morant's father, Tee Morant,” reporter Damichael Cole wrote.

“Morant and Miller could not be reached for comment for this story. Ja Morant previously joined Lift after parting ways with Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports + Entertainment. Morant spent his first five NBA seasons being represented by Tanner.”

What lies ahead for Ja Morant, Grizzlies

It's clear that Ja Morant is preparing for the next chapter of his career off the court, especially when it comes to business deals.

Morant built his name in the NBA becoming a star early into his career. His sheer athleticism and rim-rocking dunks have amazed crowds everywhere, making him one of the biggest names in the league.

However, injuries and controveries off the court have held Morant back from reaching his full potential. He suffered a season-ending injury in the 2023-24 campaign and only appeared in 50 games the following year.

Despite him being in and out of the rotation at times, Morant remained effective as one of the Grizzlies' best players. He averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 45.4% from the field, including 30.9% from beyond the arc, and 82.4% from the free-throw line.

Morant's time in the 2025 NBA playoffs came to an abrupt end after suffering an injury in Game 3 of the first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 18.3 points and five assists throughout the series, but will begin next season anew as he looks to improve his skillset moving forward.