The NBA is a competitive league, but there are varying degrees of competitors. Ja Morant is a Griddy-dancing, highlight-dunking competitor. That much is clear to anyone who’s watched the ego-checking Memphis Grizzlies between 2021 and 2023. The All-Star guard attacks the game with relentless energy and a flair for the dramatic. With that competitive fire comes the inevitable frustration, especially when the whistles remain silent. Morant’s body language became a talking point during a recent overtime thriller (151-148) against the Phoenix Suns, yet the Grizzlies remain unfazed.

The reason? Morant’s ability to channel adversity into performance, a trait that defines both his game and his team’s trust in him. ClutchPoints was put on the spot after asking Morant about some first half frustrations stemming from the refs seemingly not calling obvious fouls on the All-Star.

“When do they?”

Morant asked twice more before getting a “not often” reply. It was a candid moment that highlighted the challenge Morant faces as a dynamic, physical player who often feels the officiating doesn’t match his effort. Apparently it's just a regular slight the locker room has accepted as another job-related aggravation.

“(Taylor Jenkins) and the team stay on me about that, just continuing to keep a positive body language,” Morant said. “Obviously that's tough when you're a competitor, so you're at a disadvantage.”

For a player who thrives on aggression and instinct, staying composed amid perceived slights is no small feat. Yet, it’s a testament to Morant’s growth that he’s internalized the coaching staff’s message—even if it doesn’t always come naturally. While his body language may occasionally betray understandable frustrations, and rub refs the wrong way, it’s merely a reflection of Morant's passion and competitiveness.

That is why the coaching staff's late-game confidence in the 25-year-old franchise cornerstone never wavered despite the All-Star's occasional outbursts.

“I thought he was in a good place, Ja. He'd face the struggles, (shake it off), and then go compete on the next play,” Jenkins explained. “(Morant) was still playing confidently on both sides of the floor so I loved his response. Obviously when he got going he took it to another level. He found his groove over 53 minutes.”

“That's the definition of resiliency right there,” added Jenkins. “I mean he is a confident guy no matter what. For him to shake whatever struggles may have been happening throughout the game, he was still playing confidently even though he was not getting the results. And then, boom. Second half, whole different story.”

In the end, it’s Morant himself who puts it best: staying locked in, staying aggressive, and doing the little things to secure a win. That’s the Ja Morant the Grizzlies believe in—and the one who keeps proving, game after game, that no setbacks or tough seasons will define him. Character through adversity carries the day after all.