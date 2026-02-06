The Memphis Grizzlies have let it be known this past week that they're looking to go into a new direction with their franchise. The first indicator was trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz, and in return, they received three first-round picks. The domino that many people were waiting to fall was Ja Morant, as the trade rumors heated up leading to the deadline.

Even though the Grizzlies were not able to trade Morant, the goal is still the same for the team heading into the offseason, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

“Memphis intends to trade Morant over the summer, according to league sources. The team has the patience for any short-term pain that keeping him past the deadline may cause. Don’t view the Grizzlies’ non-action on him as a change in direction,” Vardon wrote.

It seemed as if the Grizzlies did not like any of the offers that they were given from interested teams before the deadline, and they were in no rush to trade Morant. When the offseason approaches, there's a good chance that they'll be able to get more offers, and they should be better with teams having more assets to give.

Morant has been sidelined with an injury for the past few games, and it's uncertain when he'll make his return. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Grizzlies shut him down for the season as they try to land a top draft pick, but they still may decide to play him when he gets healthy.

The Grizzlies have done well to start the redirection of their franchise, and between trading Jackson and Desmond Bane, they've received seven first-round picks. The way that it's looking, Morant may not go for multiple picks, and the Grizzlies might have to settle for a Trae Young-type deal to move him.