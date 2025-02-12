Although the 119-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns was nice, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has nothing but nice things to say about Kevin Durant. At the end of the third quarter, Durant hit his 30,000th career point. It's a remarkable feat and one that few have been able to do.

Following the game, Morant and Durant linked up, and the Grizzlies guard made sure to do something special. He explained in his postgame interview with TNT's Taylor Rooks. “[Kevin Durant] is one of the greats,” Morant said. “I honored him with the ball, he said he don't care much about it. But not everybody gets 30,000 in this league.

Morant is right. Not everyone gets to 30,000, as Durant is the ninth player in the league's history to reach that mark. For the 16th-year pro, he's been consistent throughout his career. The tough shot-making, feathery touch, and overall basketball acumen are on point. It was a part of his 34-point performance against the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant pays his respects to Kevin Durant's 30000 points

The new generation has taken the torch from the older generation. Many players have admired his game. For example, Anthony Edwards said he admired Durant's game. Also, Dalton Knecht and a barrage of players have said that Durant is their favorite player. Still, reaching 30,000 points is unheard of, especially considering the length of his career.

Still, it goes to show his influence. Following the game, Durant explained how having the respect of guys like Morant is a huge part of his motivation to be great.

“The thing in this game is to gain respect from the hoopers that play,” Durant said. “For Ja to show me that respect, it means a lot to me. He's a young player that I admire since he was in college and I can see a few of these young players in the league reaching that milestone as well. It was a solid night outside of the L.”