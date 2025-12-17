In a season defined by the absences of its franchise cornerstones, the Memphis Grizzlies have learned collective health is not merely about who is in uniform, but how the entire operation functions. Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the start of the season. Ja Morant and Zach Edey are back on the injury report, continuing a trend of the past few seasons. However, Tuomas Iisalo's culture has been built on a healthier team dynamic that doesn't rely on individual heroics.

Jaren Jackson Jr. believes this current hot streak is a reminder of the team-wide standard required when marquee names are unavailable.

“You've really got to come together, it's not going to be a one-man job,” Jackson Jr. explained after beating the LA Clippers. “Everybody just came together, and we got a win.”

Iisalo also highlighted how the team's overall ecosystem has improved since joining the team as an assistant coach. Reliant on the stars' singular talents, the Grizzlies often became simplified and predictable. The burden on Morant to orchestrate every possession and on Jackson Jr. to anchor every defensive sequence was immense, sometimes stifling the organic growth of the supporting cast.

The extended absences, while damaging to the win-loss column, removed that crutch. Vince Williams Jr., Santi Aldama, Cam Spencer, and Jaylen Wells have been thrust into larger, more demanding roles together, necessitating a collective system where ball movement and coordinated defense replaced individual brilliance.

“So that's it. The other guys have shown a lot of growth,” stressed Iisalo. “Now it's much, much healthier, the whole thing. Again, it is very easy to talk about one player or another player. Like, are they performing up to the standards or not, but all of it is just how the whole team is working.”

The Finnish tactician said familiarity with his star players helped him understand what they needed to succeed. However, constant injury disruptions made it nearly impossible to establish the right playing environment.

Grizzlies get a grip

Article Continues Below

Still, the Grizzlies had to soldier on and learn what they could in the process. It made this year's setback easier to handle headaches and not debilitating migraines.

“I mean, we were in the same team last season, so there weren't big surprises,” Iisalo shared. “We kind of knew the type of ecosystem (Morant and Jackson Jr.) had been successful in. The issue was that because of the injuries, it was very hard for us to create that ecosystem around them. The injuries put a lot of stress on them to create something, not just offensively but also in the defensive ecosystem.”

Improved team health, both literal and figurative, could prove crucial as they navigate the season and prepare for the eventual return of their stars. Trade rumors are rampant now that the December 15 restrictions have expired. Beating the Clippers served as the proof of concept. Seven Grizzlies scored at least eight points, with five in double figures.

Shots were evenly distributed, with Jackson Jr.'s 18 attempts leading the way. Defensive rotations were crisp and communicated, holding a potent offense in check. It was the product of a grueling season’s worth of forced adaptation. The long-term implications are fascinating.

When Ja Morant, Zach Edey, and Jackson Jr. are on the court together, they will re-enter not a void waiting to be filled, but a robust, battle-tested system with a deepened roster. The “stress” to create alone may be replaced by the leverage of playing within a team that has learned to function successfully as a complete unit. For now, the Grizzlies and their once-fragile ecosystem are hardening as they build something that might just support their stars better than ever before.