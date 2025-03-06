The Memphis Grizzlies have more than a few problems but thankfully a leadership crisis is not on the list. Injuries top the charts as Jaren Jackson Jr., unable to corral rebounds, has taken to coaching up rookie Zach Edey lately. Jackson Jr., a two-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection, has historically anchored Memphis’ top-10 defense. Now the Grizzlies have a 6-foot-10 void to fill but Taylor Jenkins expressed confidence in Edey’s 7-foot-4 frame, citing the rookie’s work ethic and Jackson Jr.’s hands-on mentorship.

Specifically, Jenkins has been encouraged by the frontcourt‘s note sharing over the last few days.

“(This stretch) is going to be important and Jaren has been in (Edey's) ear,” Jenkins said. “All day yesterday, all day today, understanding the opportunity that's going to present itself when you've got those two guys in lockstep.”

Despite Jaren Jackson Jr.'s absence from the Grizzlies rotations, the 25-year-old's influence remains strong while coaching the 22-year-old through this critical period. Meanwhile, Jenkins has been impressed with Edey's defensive contributions, particularly in high-pressure situations. The rookie had six points, nine rebounds, a steal, and only one personal foul in a home loss against the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.

“The things I've been seeing out of Zach when (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) was going downhill, when Jalen Williams was going downhill,” added Jenkins, “is multiple efforts, contesting out to the three point line, and altering shots at the rim.”

The Grizzlies are being ambitiously reasonable with the gameplan. Taylor Jenkins is emphasizing Zach Edey's development, especially in communication on defense, as the team navigates Jaren Jackson Jr.'s absence.

“(Edey) is not going to get every block. I mean, these are tough players but he was late switching at the rim, contesting on fadeaways, and impacting those shots,” Jenkins noted. “His presence is there. I want him to continue to communicate more. That's the challenge especially now that he has the opportunity and assuming more of that anchor position at the backline of our defense.”

With Jackson Jr. (22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds per game) sidelined, Edey’s development has taken center stage. Jenkins is pushing the rookie to become the defensive anchor the Grizzlies need, leveraging his 7-foot-11 wingspan to command the paint. A collective effort is needed to pick up the scoring slack so forcing up more shots is not an approach that helps anyone. The coach’s challenge is clear: Edey (9.3 points, 7.8 rebounds per game) must not only alter shots but also direct traffic on defense—a skill that could define his role in the NBA Playoffs.

Fans looking for a silver lining can save the time. Given the Grade 2 diagnosis and no sign of a walking boot on Jackson Jr.'s foot, this could be a blessing in disguise. The Grizzlies are banking on Edey to solidify their frontcourt over the next five to seven years at least. Memphis hopes this stretch will lay the foundation for the rookie to emerge as a key contributor, both now and when Jackson Jr. returns to the lineup.

It may be the difference between meeting the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals or going home in the first round.