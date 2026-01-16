As the NBA trade deadline approaches next month, uncertainty surrounding the future of Ja Morant has placed the Memphis Grizzlies under an intensified leaguewide spotlight. Amid that backdrop, star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has also surfaced in recent reporting as a potential trade target for multiple teams, including the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Friday that while Memphis remains committed to building around Jackson, outside interest has continued to grow as Morant trade discussions persist.

“Amid Ja Morant trade talks, Jaren Jackson Jr. remains a player the Memphis Grizzlies want to build with, according to an ESPN report,” Scotto wrote. “However, that stance hasn’t stopped various teams across the league from registering interest in Jackson Jr, including the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Scotto added that Jackson’s contract situation only enhances his appeal across the league.

“Looking ahead, Jackson Jr. is owed a combined $205 million over the next four seasons, including a player option for the 2029-30 season,” Scotto wrote. “Having an All-Star candidate and an All-Defensive caliber player under team control through his prime will appeal to many teams around the league. If Morant is indeed traded before the deadline, expect more teams to call on Jackson Jr. more intensely.”

Pistons, Celtics track Jaren Jackson Jr. as Grizzlies face mounting uncertainty

Jackson, 26, continues to be one of the Grizzlies’ most reliable two-way contributors during a difficult season for the franchise. The former Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range across 38 games. He is logging 30.5 minutes per contest as Memphis has stumbled to a 17-23 start.

Despite outside interest, the Grizzlies have consistently viewed Jackson as a foundational piece alongside Morant. However, league executives have increasingly monitored Memphis’ direction as the trade deadline nears, with the possibility that a Morant move could reshape the organization’s long-term outlook.

For now, Jackson remains focused on the court. Memphis will continue its international slate Sunday against the Orlando Magic at 12:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video in London, United Kingdom. The matchup follows Thursday’s 118-111 loss to Orlando in Berlin, Germany, a game in which the Grizzlies surrendered a 20-point lead.

Meanwhile, potential suitors remain active in the Eastern Conference. Detroit (29-10) will host the Indiana Pacers (9-32) on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET, while Boston (25-15) visits the Atlanta Hawks (20-23) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are also scheduled to travel to Detroit next Monday for an 8:00 p.m. ET matchup on NBC Peacock.

As the deadline draws closer, Jackson’s name is expected to remain prominent in league conversations, particularly if Memphis’ direction becomes clearer in the coming weeks.