The Memphis Grizzlies are battling for playoff seeding in a very tight Western Conference, but they have bigger things to worry about on Tuesday night. Promising rookie Jaylen Wells took a very scary fall during the Grizzlies' clash against the Charlotte Hornets and landed awkwardly after being undercut by KJ Simpson.

Wells was down on the floor for a while before being stretchered off. He is awake and moving, according to Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints.

“I'm told Jaylen Wells is awake, moving, with family, ‘Probably concussed' and waiting on X-rays,” Dodson reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Swollen wrist, pain everywhere you'd expect.”

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at Kaseya Center.
Jaylen Wells suffers frightening injury scare vs. Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum.
This is a great sign for Wells after what was a terrifying fall and a hard landing. While it's encouraging that he is up and moving, the play did not come without injury. Wells suffered a broken wright wrist, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Wells has sustained a broken right wrist, [Wells' agent Aman] Dhesi said, and will continue receiving medical care,” Sharania reported.

This story will be updated.