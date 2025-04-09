The Memphis Grizzlies are battling for playoff seeding in a very tight Western Conference, but they have bigger things to worry about on Tuesday night. Promising rookie Jaylen Wells took a very scary fall during the Grizzlies' clash against the Charlotte Hornets and landed awkwardly after being undercut by KJ Simpson.

Wells was down on the floor for a while before being stretchered off. He is awake and moving, according to Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints.

“I'm told Jaylen Wells is awake, moving, with family, ‘Probably concussed' and waiting on X-rays,” Dodson reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Swollen wrist, pain everywhere you'd expect.”

This is a great sign for Wells after what was a terrifying fall and a hard landing. While it's encouraging that he is up and moving, the play did not come without injury. Wells suffered a broken wright wrist, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Wells has sustained a broken right wrist, [Wells' agent Aman] Dhesi said, and will continue receiving medical care,” Sharania reported.

This story will be updated.