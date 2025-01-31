The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. The game could have featured an intriguing matchup between Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Rockets guard Jalen Green. Shaquille O'Neal was among those excited for the potential matchup before Ernie Johnson burst his bubble.

“I'm looking forward to the Ja Morant-Jalen Green matchup.” – Shaq, ahead of the TNT broadcast of Rockets-Grizzlies “Well, Ja Morant's out tonight.” – Ernie Johnson. “Okay, so Ja Morant's out. So forget that…” – Shaq,” Awful Announcing posted on Twitter/X.

Morant was declared out due to a shoulder injury, preventing the exciting matchup from taking place. Only appearing in 28 games for the Grizzlies so far this season, Morant is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. He has been the Grizzlies' second-highest scorer this season behind power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., averaging 22.8 points per game.

Green, who has appeared in 46 games for the Rockets so far this season, is averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field.

This is the final regular season matchup between the Grizzlies and Rockets in the 2024-25 campaign, meaning the only way a Morant-Green matchup could happen would be in a playoff series. This would not be impossible, as the Rockets and Grizzlies occupy the No. 2 and 3 seeds in the Western Conference, respectively.

How serious is Ja Morant's injury?

As Ja Morant is only listed as day-to-day on the injury report after his shoulder injury, it does not appear to be too serious. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed Morant's status as day-to-day.

“Ja Morant is day-to-day with the shoulder injury. He took a bump in practice yesterday and flagged the soreness this morning, per Jenkins,” Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reported via Twitter/X.

The Grizzlies will hope to have Morant back in the lineup as soon as possible, as he elevates the team's level of play when he can take the floor. Memphis returns to action on Sunday night when it takes on the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.