Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets melted hearts on social media as he celebrated his girlfriend Draya Michele’s milestone 40th birthday, per TMZ. The young NBA star shared a heartfelt post featuring a photo of himself affectionately holding Michele, accompanied by a touching caption that read, “Happy Pday to the realest on my side. I love you.” This public declaration highlighted the couple’s strong bond and sparked admiration online.

Green, 22, and Michele, a well-known entrepreneur and former reality TV star, have been in the public eye since they confirmed their relationship. Despite their 18-year age gap, the pair remains unbothered by criticism. “Two adults in love shouldn’t upset people,” Michele previously shared when addressing naysayers. The couple’s love story became even more significant with the birth of their daughter in May 2024, a milestone that cemented their status as one of social media’s favorite power couples.

Love and Life Beyond the Spotlight

Draya Michele, known for her role on Basketball Wives LA and her successful fashion ventures, celebrated her special day amidst an outpouring of love from fans and followers. Her achievements extend beyond television, with her swimwear line, Mint Swim, being a standout success. Though often the target of online chatter, Michele’s resilience shines. Recently, she received support for promoting air purifiers during the Los Angeles wildfires, a move some criticized as insensitive but others praised for its practicality and timeliness.

Meanwhile, Green, who turns 23 in February, continues to dominate the NBA with an impressive season for the Rockets. As the team’s leading scorer, he averages over 21 points per game, showcasing growth and consistency. His performance has positioned him as a strong contender for his first All-Star appearance, further solidifying his place as one of the league’s brightest young talents.

Together, Jalen Green and Michele navigate their high-profile lives with grace, proving that love, family, and ambition can coexist harmoniously. Whether it’s through public celebrations or standing united against criticism, the couple remains a testament to finding joy amidst the noise.