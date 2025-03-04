As the NBA Playoffs loom on the horizon, Ja Morant's banged-up Memphis Grizzlies are preparing for another deep postseason run. However, with Jaren Jackson Jr.'s health now uncertain after a rolled ankle, Taylor Jenkins has a not-so-secret weapon in mind: forward Brandon Clarke. Known for his versatility, relentless energy, and a skill set that defies conventional labels, Clarke is poised to take on a crucial role for the Grizzlies for the rest of the season. Jenkins recently highlighted why Clarke’s “unique game” could be a game-changer for the Memphis in their pursuit of an NBA glory.

Clarke’s offensive contributions are anything but one-dimensional. Jenkins was quick to praise the 28-year-old when asked about his development.

“It's a credit to (Brandon Clarke) because he's just got a unique game,” Jenkins beamed. “When you talk about the offense, obviously it's the pace and how he can get behind the defense. It's about his offensive rebounding and being a pick-and-roll threat, which we're trying to unlock a little bit more lately. And then it's the touch that he has in the paint. We saw that his rookie season with that lethal floater.”

Using his soft-touch floater will go a long way to unlocking paint-packing defenses. Clarke's knack for slipping behind defenders at breakneck pace makes him a constant lob threat. His relentless pursuit of offensive rebounds keeps possessions alive.

Jenkins has also been working to expand Clarke’s role in pick-and-roll situations.

“Sometimes defenses are going to force you to take those shots,” Jenkins admitted. “They're going to take away the rim, the three-point shot. I like how (Clarke) is being a distributor sometimes. He's been a hub for us on the offensive side in pick-and-rolls and dribble hand-offs. Sometimes late in the clock they're going to find him in that half roll and that is a shot we have a lot of faith in knowing teams are building out and trying to stay home on shooters and not letting us get to the rim so that's a big key.”

While Clarke’s offensive contributions often steal the spotlight, Jenkins is equally excited about his growth on the other end of the floor. Pairing him with Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. allows the Grizzlies to field a frontcourt that can guard multiple positions, switch seamlessly, and protect the rim. Well, once Jackson Jr. is back in the rotations.

Thankfully, Clarke’s athleticism and improved instincts make him a formidable one-on-one defender, capable of holding his own against shifty guards and wide-framed forwards.

“I've been very impressed with (Clarke's) one-on-one defense,” Jenkins shared. “He is switching a little bit more and that was an area of growth for him a couple of years ago, so can we get that versatility to unlock more lineups. (Clarke) can play with Jaren. He can play with other guys in our switching lineups.”

However, when postseason opponents meticulously scheme to take away a team’s primary options, adaptability becomes paramount. As postseason defenses tighten and prioritize rim protection, Clarke’s ability to finish in the paint could prove invaluable. Clarke paired with Santi Aldama should give the Grizzlies an effective inside-out frontcourt threat. Zach Edey and Clarke are still a work in progress, but Jenkins will have to lean on those three with Jackson Jr. out.

When defenses collapse to stop Ja Morant’s relentless drives or double-team sharpshooter Desmond Bane beyond the arc, Clarke can capitalize on the chaos. Whether he’s rolling to the basket, popping out for a mid-range jumper, or facilitating for teammates out of the short roll, his decision-making and composure late in the shot clock provide a safety valve for a Grizzlies offense that thrives on pace and unpredictability.

Clarke’s resurgence as a multifaceted contributor couldn’t come at a better time for the Grizzlies. His offensive rebounding, improved playmaking, and defensive switchability address the exact challenges playoff basketball presents. As the March Madness loving Taylor Jenkins put it, Clarke’s “unique game” isn’t just a luxury. Clarke is a necessity, especially now that Jaren Jackson Jr. is likely to miss a few games.

In a Western Conference race where margins are razor-thin, Clarke’s ability to thrive in versatile lineups, adapt to defensive schemes, and elevate teammates could be the difference between an early exit or a Finals run. For Memphis, betting on Brandon Clarke’s uniqueness isn’t just a strategy now, it is now a pivotal playoff lifeline.