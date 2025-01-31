The Memphis Grizzlies secured a narrow 120-119 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, overcoming a controversial officiating decision in the final seconds that nearly altered the outcome.

With just less than five seconds remaining, rookie Jaylen Wells was on a fast break, appearing to have a clear path to the basket that would have given the Grizzlies a 120-119 lead. However, the referees blew the whistle, stopping play as they believed head coach Taylor Jenkins had called for a timeout. Jenkins, in reality, was motioning for Wells to continue attacking the rim.

The call negated the basket and forced the Grizzlies into a half-court possession. Despite the setback, Memphis managed to recover. Jaren Jackson Jr. was fouled on the ensuing play and converted two free throws with 8.6 seconds left to put the Grizzlies ahead.

The Rockets had one final opportunity, but Fred VanVleet’s contested three-point attempt at the buzzer missed, securing Memphis’ win.

Jackson Jr. finished the night with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a steal, playing a key role in the victory. Desmond Bane led all scorers for Memphis with 24 points while also contributing 12 rebounds and six assists. Luke Kennard provided an offensive spark as well, scoring 22 points while adding two assists and two steals.

With the win, the Grizzlies improved to 32-16 and moved within 0.5 games of the Rockets for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Memphis has now won eight of its last 10 games, continuing its push toward the top of the standings despite injuries throughout the season.

Taylor Jenkins shuts down concerns over Ja Morant's bench presence in Grizzlies win over Rockets

Despite the dramatic victory, Jenkins found himself addressing a different topic postgame — Ja Morant’s perceived level of engagement on the bench.

Morant, who was ruled out of Thursday’s game due to shoulder soreness, remained on the sideline throughout the contest. However, some questioned whether he was as involved as usual. Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal asked Jenkins about the matter after the game.

“That’s news to me. I thought he was pretty engaged. Talking with the guys — I could see him when I was going up and down the bench, talking with his teammates, active in the huddles,” Jenkins responded.

He continued, dismissing any notion that Morant was not locked in.

“Not going to read into anything. I know he’s fully engaged.”

Morant’s absence on Thursday comes amid a season where his production has dipped slightly compared to previous years. Through 28 games, he is averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 30.6% from three-point range.

While his numbers remain strong, they are lower than his previous seasons, where he was a primary offensive force for Memphis.

The Grizzlies will look to build on their momentum as they prepare for a nationally televised matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (26-19) on Sunday. The game, set to air on ESPN, presents another test for Memphis as it continues to climb the Western Conference standings.