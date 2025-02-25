The Memphis Grizzlies are not issuing standardized grades midway through the season but the 15-player deep squad has undeniably passed the first 50-game test. Taylor Jenkins has the team sitting tied for second place despite Ja Morant and Desmond Bane missing significant time. Jaren Jackson Jr. has led the Grizzlies by example and now the FedEx Forum's loyal fans have a great opportunity to get loud in closing out the February slate. Morant, Bane, and Jackson Jr. are turning their attention to a very manageable five-game homestand looking to create serious separation in a four-team Western Conference NBA Playoffs race.

Any slip-ups could be crucial though. Thankfully, Jenkins believes the team is trending in the right direction—mentally, if not yet fully on the scoreboard. While the results weren’t ideal during a post-NBA All-Star break three-game road trip, Jenkins emphasized the importance of the team’s progressive improvement in mindset and focus as they prepare for the crucial five-game gauntlet.

“I told the guys after this road trip coming out of the break, obviously, it's tough to be 1-2,” Jenkins shared, “but records aside, I thought we made progressive improvement just with the mentality. It all starts there.”

The post-NBA All-Star break three-game road trip began with a lethargic loss to the Indiana Pacers (127-113). That was followed by an energy-draining 19-point comeback win against the Orlando Magic (105-104) and concluded with a hard-fought defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers (129-123). While the Grizzlies struggled to secure victories, Jenkins highlighted the team’s growth in their approach and intensity from game to game.

Jenkins' focus on mindset over immediate results reflects a long-term vision for a Grizzlies squad that has shown flashes of brilliance but struggled to string together consistent performances.

“We've got to clean up the rebounding, the breakdowns on defense, and (have) better execution on offense,” Jenkins stressed. “There are all kinds of things within the game, but I thought we came in with a better mentality from the game (Indiana Pacers) game to the Orlando game into tonight. We didn’t get the results but we have got to work on the things that we know we can control and will hold us back. Double down on the things that we know are successful.”

However, Jenkins was also quick to caution against complacency.

“Overall it’s gonna be great to get back home but we can’t get complacent with a five-game homestand,” Jenkins said. “We've got to put in the work. It’s gonna only get tougher from here. The road is only going to get tougher which requires even more and the best version of yourself and the team. That is what I have to focus on day in and day out.”

Grizzlies, Ja Morant shifting gears

Complacency should not be a problem for Ja Morant and Company. Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns (Feb. 25) are up first, a team the Grizzlies have beaten twice on the road this season already by a combined 12 points. A revenge game against the New York Knicks, 143-106 winners in the Big Apple, should be a fun Friday night (February 28) in the FedEx Forum.

A March 1 date with the San Antonio Spurs will be lacking Victor Wembanayama's star power but the Grizzlies will not mind. Memphis needs all the easy wins it can get, not that Chris Paul will ever take that slight without a fight. Expecting something odd to happen when the Point God gets desperate for wins should be the norm for a top-two team looking to make a championship statement. The same goes for Dyson Daniels and Trae Young's walking-wounded Atlanta Hawks (26-31) on March 3.

Memphis will be under a microscope with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder (46-10) rumble over the Mississippi River bridge (March 5). A 4-1 record is fine; 3-2 is going to invite some questions, varying in degree depending on the losses. Anything worse will be downright worrisome for the front office and Taylor Jenkins. The next two games, both on ESPN, would surely highlight any hiccups after all.

The Grizzlies (37-20) don't need that extra scrutiny right now. They have faced their share of challenges this season, including injuries and a highly competitive Western Conference field. Still, EVP/GM Zach Kleiman stood relatively pat at the NBA Trade Deadline, shedding the rarely used Marcus Smart for expiring salary. As the Grizzlies prepare to host the next five games, Jenkins’ message is clear: Memphis must continue to build on the progress they’ve made so far this season and stay disciplined down the stretch.

With the right mentality, the Grizzlies have the potential to turn their homestand into a springboard for success as the season enters its final stretch. Ja Morant cannot mathematically shake free of the Denver Nuggets (37-20), Houston Rockets (35-22), or Los Angeles Lakers (34-21) in the standings before leaving home again. However, a top-six seed can be practically secured over the next two weeks. That's an opportunity to relieve some late-season pressure this team cannot waste.