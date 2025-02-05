Supermax contracts are one of the NBA's most prized accomplishments, reserved for players who meet specific criteria, including All-NBA selections. Even the notion of a supermax deal isn't just about money; it's a testament to a player's elite status. Taylor Jenkins believes that honor is a good bet for Beale Street's most dominant big man. It also sounds like Jaren Jackson Jr. and the under-the-radar Memphis Grizzlies will not be in the same situation as the Dallas Mavericks were with Luka Doncic.

Trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis shook the NBA world but the fault lines lie in relationship issues and finances. Jenkins focused on the here and now when asked by ClutchPoints about any situational similarities.

“We love (Jaren Jackson Jr.) and will cross all those (contract negotiation) bridges when we get there,” replied Jenkins. “He is having a stellar year, an All-Star, and I think he is going to be an All-NBA guy because of all the work and the impact on winning that he has. We have an unbelievable relationship with him.”

Making an All-NBA team is almost assured at the current rate of production, meaning a $345 million offer could be on the table this summer. Roster construction logic should not be an issue. As a tandem, Grizzlies All-Stars Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant have been spectacular this season. Individually, the 25-year-old forward is averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.9 blocks/steals while shooting 49.7% from the field in 29.7 minutes per game.

When it comes to the potential drama of dollar figures, the Grizzlies remain pragmatic. This shared vision for success under Jenkins isn't just about championship aspirations; it's also about nurturing a culture where players like Jackson Jr. thrive both on and off the court. The complexities of NBA contract negotiations are notorious, yet the Grizzlies' confidence there will be no fiction stems from the locker room leadership and a deep-rooted connection to Memphis.

Add it all up along with the potential security of a five-year deal and Jenkins is not worried at all about Jackson Jr.'s future with the Grizzlies.

“I know (Jackson Jr.) loves this group,” Jenkins stressed. “He loves his team and cares so much about this city and organization. You see why invests so much and he gives all of himself so it's a blessing to have him.”

The Mavericks trading Luka Doncic, not to mention the Kristaps Porzingas and Jalen Brunson fiascos, serves as a cautionary tale. Only Los Angeles and New York seem impervious to certain market-related financial pressures. Practically no player is off-limits when it comes to NBA Trade Deadline rumors. Anthony Davis shunned the New Orleans Pelicans to get to the Lakers after all.

Still, the pathway to a supermax contract for Jackson Jr. has been paved under Jenkins thanks to a shared vision for success. Those bonds will be tested in a big way when the Grizzlies navigate the complexities of trade/contract negotiations.

Given Jaren Jackson Jr.'s locker room leadership and deep-rooted connection with Memphis, the path ahead is clear. Especially since the Grizzlies are ready to cross those bridges when they come as far as any dollar-related drama is concerned.