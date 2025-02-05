While the NBA's Western Conference standings may be flattering, fans should not be deceived: The Memphis Grizzlies are a work in progress going into the NBA All-Star break. Injuries have wrecked the planned rotations since training camp but this 12-deep squad has persevered despite juggling Ja Morant's sporadic absences. The All-Star point guard has missed 21 of 50 games. However, Taylor Jenkins was excited to discuss the advantages of having Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. on the floor together more often this season after beating the San Antonio Spurs (128-109).

“Yeah, it's awesome having those guys on the floor and figuring out the overall offense,” Jenkins stated. “With those guys and their strengths where they have their advantages, they are very important right now.”

As the NBA season progresses towards the mid-season pause, Jenkins sees this period not as a time to coast but as an opportunity to build momentum. Any notion of the NBA All-Star break being a chance to relax has been easily dismissed within the locker room. The currently second Grizzlies (34-16) plan to keep their foot on the proverbial gas pedal in pursuit of home-court advantage in the NBA Playoffs.

“The whole league is going to have a little bit of a break for a week but then you're right back to it,” Jenkins began. “So the momentum you can build up, whether it's practice time, shootaround time, film work individually and collectively, and then of course the games themselves. That's the best teacher of all.”

“(Every opportunity) is important for us. I think we've got four or five games left before the break. We've just got to keep taking it day by day, working with guys who are coming in with the right mentality, the right energy,” Jenkins continued. “This time of year (teams) can be like ‘Oh let's just get to the break.' The break does not really give you a break. You're back into it in seven days so we want to build up the momentum.”

Jenkins is tasked with keeping the muscled-up Grizzlies on track despite the inconsistent player availabilities and fluctuating rotations. That should not be a problem with Morant and Jackson Jr. leading the way.

“We want to keep putting in the work. I think our guys are thinking big picture here,” stressed Jenkins. “Right now these games are extremely valuable to getting those reps in for that chemistry and development.”

There has been no quit with these Grizzlies despite an injury-plagued season. Now fully healthy, the entire team is thinking NBA Finals or bust. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. just have to keep soldiering along, building on a largely successful sample size.