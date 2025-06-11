The Memphis Grizzlies have confirmed that rising center Zach Edey will be sidelined for at least four months after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

The procedure was performed to address ligament laxity and restore stability, a decision made following a recent re-sprain during offseason workouts. The team shared that Edey is expected to make a full recovery and will be reevaluated later this year.

The incoming sophomore's injury stems from an ankle issue that first surfaced during the Summer League. Though he recovered quickly, he aggravated the same ankle in November during a regular-season matchup against Denver. That setback forced him to miss a dozen games and raised early concerns about his long-term durability.

Despite those hiccups, he pushed through the rest of the season and played a vital role in the Grizzlies’ return to playoff contention.

Selected ninth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Edey arrived in Memphis with enormous expectations after dominating college basketball at Purdue. His 7-foot-4 frame and impressive court instincts made him an immediate threat in the paint.

He averaged over nine points, eight rebounds, and more than a block per game in his rookie year. Those numbers earned him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team and gave Memphis a much-needed interior presence alongside Jaren Jackson Jr.

During the postseason, Edey showed flashes of his ceiling.

In four games against Oklahoma City, he put up nearly eight rebounds and two and a half blocks per game, including a memorable performance with eight points, eight boards, and seven rejections in under 30 minutes. That effort made him the first rookie in years to post such defensive stats in limited playoff minutes.

While the Grizzlies ultimately got swept, Edey’s showing was a bright spot and gave fans plenty to be excited about. His presence helped Memphis finish with a 48–34 record, good enough for eighth in the West. Coaches and teammates often praised his willingness to learn, toughness, and work ethic throughout the season.

With surgery now behind him, Edey enters a crucial phase of recovery. The timing is unfortunate, as he will likely miss training camp and the early part of the next season. However, Memphis remains confident that he will return stronger and continue developing into the franchise cornerstone they envision.

For now, the team will explore temporary solutions to cover his absence, but there is no question that Edey's long-term health is the priority. His size, potential, and impact on both ends of the floor make him a key figure in the Grizzlies’ future.