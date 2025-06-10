When the Memphis Grizzlies selected a now surgically repaired Zach Edey in the 2024 NBA Draft, it was a bold, philosophy-shifting swing with potential for a squad built around Ja Morant’s speed and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s versatility. Calls for the Grizzlies to be patient with the oft-injured 7-foot-4 phenom are well within reason after a largely successful season. However, with Edey (ankle) now sidelined six to eight months, EVP/GM Zach Kleiman faces a tough decision: Stay patient with a 23-year-old traditional center in a league that increasingly marginalizes the archetype or pivot while Edey's value is still relatively high?

Another bet that Edey's old-school, paint-dominating style can complement the high-octane core of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. is a huge, job-on-the-line risk for Kleiman and new head coach Tuomas Iisalo after all. Granted, the stats for a traditional big man are impressive for a rookie. While Edey’s usage rate dropped to 12.6% after the late-season coaching change, off-ball contributions and rebounding numbers soared.

However, that could have been a sample-size anomaly. Memphis is now more concerned about how much more Edey can grow with Morant and Jackson Jr. Iisalo's guard-centric, pace-and-space, trigger-happy offense might not fit First-Team All-Rookie honoree's game in the long run. Just look at his postseason ineffectiveness against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lottery pick rookies have been traded after just one season with a team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Noah Vonleh, and Derrick Favors are just a few examples. Other young traded players flamed out after a few years. That is why the Grizzlies must enter this offseason with an open mind regarding sunk versus opportunity costs. Drafting Edey was a worthwhile experiment, but there are reasons and precedents for moving on sooner rather than later.

First, availability is the most important ability. Edey’s new injury only exacerbates an increasingly worrying issue. The Canadian international will miss another critical offseason of development, meaning by the time he returns, Edey will have lost two full summers of growth. For a player whose upside is already debated, that’s a major red flag when it comes to being fully integrated with the team's stars.

This ankle is a persistent nag, too, going back to last July's Summer League. Edey dealt with a calf, ankle, and concussion before New Year's Eve as a rookie. More ankle issues popped up in March and April. Iisalo’s system is built on pace, spacing, and trigger-happy guard play. These concepts do not naturally align with Edey’s plodding, post-up-heavy game, especially if hobbled half the time. The Grizzlies deciding Morant and Jackson Jr. require a more nimble, switchable, floor-spacing big would not be surprising in some league circles.

Lastly, money matters. The salary cap and luxury tax implications might require Edey's contract to be included in a bigger deal. The Grizzlies have enough inside information to make a ‘finished product' assessment. A rebuilding team with new leadership, like the Utah Jazz or Washington Wizards, will have the leeway to take a low-risk, high-reward bet on Edey's future. His size and rebounding alone could make him a useful rotation piece at the tail end of another tank job next season. Without immediate playoff pressure, they could afford to wait on his growth.

Memphis cannot given the depth chart. This confluence of factors makes it logical for the Grizzlies to at least explore the market by calling around. While Edey would not be the centerpiece in a blockbuster deal for a superstar, his inclusion as a young, high-upside asset with a manageable salary could be attractive. In a potential Grizzlies deal for Lauri Markkanen, whose floor-spacing and athleticism align perfectly with what Iisalo wants to do, Edey's inclusion alongside draft assets could help balance the scales without derailing the primary value.

So would Edey really be the holdup in a trade for a future Hall of Famer like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo? What about a one-time All-Star like Markkanen? Probably not, depending on the other future draft assets included. Herb Jones, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, or Dorian Finney-Smith? Fans who have grown to love Edey should be able to appreciate just how sticky of a situation this even if they disagree with Kleiman's process.

The Grizzlies took a swing at a big curiosity, but the experiment may already be nearing its end. Between the injury, the questionable long-term fit, and the financial flexibility provided in trades, Kleiman has plenty of reasons to move on. If a bonafide star becomes available this offseason, don’t be surprised if Zach Edey is part of a package sent out.