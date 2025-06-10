The Memphis Grizzlies' offseason plans were abruptly recalibrated when rookie center Zach Edey underwent surgery for excessive ligamentous laxity in his left ankle, sidelining him indefinitely. With their 7-foot-4 anchor of the future expected to miss a significant portion of the 2025-26 season, new head coach Tuomas Iisalo faces an early defining challenge. Yet within this setback lies an opportunity to define roles, set rebounding standards, and accelerate the tactical evolution of a team determined to contend around a Ja Morant-led core.

EVP/GM Zach Kleiman will look at cheaper, veteran minimum, or MLE options, sure. Jake LaRavia or Marvin Bagley III returning to the Grizzlies would not be surprising. Bismack Biyombo would provide veteran leadership but little else to the 10-man rotations. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has some decent NBA wisdom and a bit more versatility as a complementary piece, though he is in no way a rim protector. Watch for former Edey foil Drew Timme in Memphis should the Brooklyn Nets have to deal with a trade-related roster crunch.

Yet, no one comes close to providing Edey's unique one-of-one screen-assisting, shot-altering skillset. Without Edey, Memphis loses not just production but a gravitational force that shaped opponent game plans. That's why the Grizzlies need to get creative with what they've got and avoid big salary cap hits. More small ball must be part of the equation. Scotty Pippen Jr. thrived as a two-way initiator under Iisalo. Expand his role to reduce Morant’s creation burden while developing GG Jackson or Vince Williams as switchable power forwards.

Iisalo’s pick-and-roll-heavy approach will keep Ja Morant and Desmond Bane in attack mode, while Santi Aldama and Jaylen Wells provide spacing. Signing Precious Achiuwa or Thomas Bryant would address specific needs without breaking the bank, allowing Memphis to maintain flexibility for future moves. Ben Simmons, if willing and healthy, is a curveball option for Iisalo to get extremely weird with the bench rotations.

Past that, there is not much else on offer for the Grizzlies to consider. Jaren Jackson Jr., Jay Huff, GG Jackson, and Santi Aldama will have to soldier on in an attempt to finally fix their rebounding woes. While Jackson Jr., Aldama, and Huff can shoot from beyond the arc, clearing the boards must be the frontcourt focus in training camp. That is the only way to survive without Edey or reinforcements for the first few months of the 2025-26 campaign.

Grizzlies need patience

Article Continues Below

Zach Edey’s rookie impact transcended his modest averages (9.2 PPG, 8.3 RPG). Under Iisalo’s interim stewardship late last season, he became a system cornerstone. Arguably the most notable personnel shift under Iisalo besides Ja Morant's usage rate was Edey's increased importance (9.3 PPG, 13.4 RPG), especially on the boards. Edey’s 94 rebounds in the final six regular-season games underscored a growing importance.

The First-Team All-Rookie honoree posted a 14-point, 17-rebound statline in his postseason debut against the Golden State Warriors. Another star NBA Play-In Tournament performance (15 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks) against the Dallas Mavericks gave the Grizzlies hope. Iisalo’s decision to give Edey more minutes (from 20.8 to 29.7 per game in April) and utilize him in closing lineups paid dividends, particularly in securing second-chance opportunities.

Iisalo’s European coaching background, where he worked with bigs in dynamic pick-and-roll systems, translated well to Edey’s skill set. By pairing Edey with Morant in high pick-and-rolls, Iisalo created opportunities for lobs and offensive rebounds (2.8 per game in the NBA Playoffs), reducing the pressure on Morant to carry the scoring load single-handedly.

“I see Zach more as a key piece for us in all of this,” Iisalo noted before the postseason began. “(Edey) has been doing a great job of providing that solidness throughout.”

The Thunder kept Zach Edey in check, but Ja Morant was still claiming to have figured out the top seed. Thankfully, despite the unglamorous sweep, the Grizzlies figured out how Edey works with the team's most talented star. Tuomas Iisalo's job is treading water without a replacement to start next season.