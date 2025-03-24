It's been a tough 2025 for Ja Morant's gut-punched Memphis Grizzlies as they keep taking uppercuts to the chin that would make the late George Foreman blush. Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Desmond Bane have all spent time on the shelf due to injuries. Taylor Jenkins has been juggling lineups while remaining uncommittal when it comes to dishing out major minutes to anyone. Getting to the NBA Playoffs healthy is more important than having any homecourt advantages. That is why Zach Edey's growth is essential to the team's postseason success after Brandon Clarke's year-ending injury.

Jenkins, speaking after a 128-108 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers dropped the Grizzlies (43-28) to fifth place in the NBA Western Conference Playoffs race, backed the rookie big man after a tough night. Specifically, the team's record-holder in wins highlighted why the Edey-Jackson Jr. pairing should have no problems adjusting to the uptick in shared court time with Clarke sidelined.

“(The Edey-Jackson Jr. pairing) has been kind of a staple of ours all season long and I wanted to try something different to maybe jumpstart some things,” Jenkins noted. “Obviously, with (Brandon Clarke) being out, we’re still evaluating what’s going on with him so I felt maybe there’s some advantages to be created.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey have been engaged all season, building chemistry even when the fans are not in the FedEx Forum. This has encouraged the Grizzlies to give the rookie more on-court time before the NBA Playoffs begin.

“(Zach Edey) came in and gave us a big spark (against the Clippers),” Jenkins stressed. “It’s kind of a chess match there…but all season long those two guys (have been) anchors for us defensively. Zach has been growing and getting better every single day. The leadership and mentorship that Jaren‘s been showing Zach, I’ve seen so much progress. His adaptability to start, come off the bench, and still make an impact is very impressive for a rookie.”

It's not hard to see a franchise cornerstone in the making. Edey is averaging 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 56.8% shooting from the field (35.6% 3PA). However, the Grizzlies have to see the short-term plateaus that will come into play this spring. Those holes are what Jenkins now must gameplan around more often with Edey in and Clarke out.

Brandon Clarke’s absence leaves a void in Memphis’ frontcourt depth, thrusting the 7-foot-4 Edey into a more prominent role as the regular season nears its close. Selected ninth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Edey has quickly emerged as a vital piece for the Grizzlies, showcasing a blend of size, skill, and adaptability that has impressed in spurts. In others, well, Edey looks like a rookie still learning the ropes.

Edey provided a glimpse of his potential, delivering a spark off the bench despite the lopsided scoreline in Los Angeles. The last 10 games of the season will provide a variety of stress tests, some far bigger than Ivica Zubac. A four-game stretch against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Golden State Warriors will likely expose every weakness as teams jockey for position. A trip to face Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets is the last road game of the regular season.

Taylor Jenkins’ decision to experiment with Edey lineups will reflect both the urgency of the moment and the locker room's confidence in the rookie’s readiness. The towering center, who dominated college basketball at Purdue, has translated his physicality and basketball IQ to the NBA level faster than many anticipated.

Zach Edey's partnership with Jaren Jackson Jr. offers a twin-towers dynamic that few teams can match, blending rim protection with offensive versatility. How it all fits will determine whether the Grizzlies keep trophy hunting or start vacations after the first round.