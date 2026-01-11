Recently, the Memphis Grizzlies have been enveloped in the rumor mill after it was reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that the team was open to a trade involving star point guard Ja Morant. After seeing the return that the Atlanta Hawks recently got for Trae Young from the Washington Wizards, fans aren't exactly expecting the Grizzlies to get a treasure trove in a potential Morant package.

Instead, the Grizzlies may look to build around a player already on their roster, as reported by NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“The sense I have, at this juncture, is that Memphis wants its rebuild to revolve around Jaren Jackson Jr.,” reported Fischer on Marc Stein's Substack.

He also pointed out that “the sample size is undeniably small, but Memphis produced an encouraging 7-2 stretch in November during games Jackson played without Morant at his side.”

Jackson Jr. might not profile as a typical building block piece, considering that this is already his eighth year in the league after being selected at number four overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. However, his unique skillset and status as the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year could certainly be intriguing qualities to build a team around.

Fischer also noted that “Numerous rival executives have been whispering about Jackson all season … trying to whisper into existence, perhaps, that the 26-year-old would seek an exit.”

It's certainly easy to see why teams with a more established infrastructure in place might be keen on adding a player like Jackson to the fold, bringing a unique combination of outside shooting, defensive versatility, and rim-running ability to the fold.

Overall, the Grizzlies currently sit at 16-22 on the 2025-26 season, well below where they'd hoped they'd be at this point in the campaign. Memphis will next take the floor on Sunday afternoon against the Brooklyn Nets.